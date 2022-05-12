ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Central Coast fire departments send aid to fire in Orange County

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uyid8_0fbweTNY00

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County and Santa Barbara County Fire Departments have each deployed a Type 3 Strike Team to the large vegetation fire in Laguna Niguel, Orange County.

"We respond statewide to help our neighbors as they always help us," the Ventura County Fire Department said in a Tweet .

The fire has already burned roughly 200 acres and destroyed 20 million-dollar homes.

The strike team includes five fire engines and one strike team leader for Ventura County, and Santa Barbara County sent five engines, a strike team leader, and a trainee, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The post Central Coast fire departments send aid to fire in Orange County appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County high fire season begins Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Things are heating up this Friday, as Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other local fire departments will declare the day the start of high fire season. Anyone visiting or living in Santa Barbara County is encouraged to be especially watchful and informed during this time by familiarizing themselves with the The post Santa Barbara County high fire season begins Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Fire Engines#Vcfd Type 3 Strike Team#Vcfd Pio#Vcfd Strike Team
News Channel 3-12

Dead female black bear found in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – A female black bear was found dead in Montecito on Monday morning. The bear was found on East Valley Road near Ladera Lane. California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that its injuries were consistent with being hit by a car on Friday evening. The department said the bear probably died shortly The post Dead female black bear found in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu spared from Los Angeles County’s unprecedented water restrictions

In an unprecedented move, the Metropolitan Water District has mandated affiliated agencies it supplies with restricted outdoor watering to just one day a week. The sweeping new restriction to begin June 1 is in response to the state’s severe drought and one of the driest years on record. Even though MWD supplies water to Los […] The post Malibu spared from Los Angeles County’s unprecedented water restrictions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard Mayor warns community about fentanyl

OXNARD, Calif.-A death in the family inspired Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza to write a letter to the editor about fentanyl. The mayor's letter was recently published in the Ventura County Star. "In fact, I just lost a nephew who lives up in the Madera, Merced area and fentanyl is an opiate that is really devastating The post Oxnard Mayor warns community about fentanyl appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Governor Newsom highlights state and local action to combat severe drought

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Governor Gavin Newsom announced new measures being taken to address California's worsening drought. “There is a growing body of evidence that in fact that this drought is a continuation of the drought,” said Calilfornia Department of Water Resources’ Karla Nemeth. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports most of California is back in an The post Governor Newsom highlights state and local action to combat severe drought appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Twin brothers charged in Cabazon outlet murder extradited to Riverside County

Twin brothers charged in connection with the murder of a Palm Springs resident during a hold-up outside an outlet mall in Cabazon have been extradited to Riverside County. Elijah Ray Burt, 19, and Emanuel Rick Burt, 19, were arrested in Las Vegas in late April. Elijah has been charged with murder while Emanuel is charged with conspiracy The post Twin brothers charged in Cabazon outlet murder extradited to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy