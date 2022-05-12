Central Coast fire departments send aid to fire in Orange County

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County and Santa Barbara County Fire Departments have each deployed a Type 3 Strike Team to the large vegetation fire in Laguna Niguel, Orange County.

"We respond statewide to help our neighbors as they always help us," the Ventura County Fire Department said in a Tweet .

The fire has already burned roughly 200 acres and destroyed 20 million-dollar homes.

The strike team includes five fire engines and one strike team leader for Ventura County, and Santa Barbara County sent five engines, a strike team leader, and a trainee, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

