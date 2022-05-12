ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man arrested for stabbing another man in the face

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Sioux City on Wednesday for causing injuries to someone else’s face and throat.

According to court documents, Dathan Morris, 25, of Sioux City stabbed a man with a knife in the right cheek.

The documents specified that the knife went through the cheek and penetrated the back of the mouth, resulting in wounds to a complex system of veins.

The documents stated the veins are referred to as the pterygoid plexus , which needed to be treated right away.

Morris was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

