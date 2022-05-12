ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Navy captain accused of fracturing wife’s ribs in domestic fight

By Julie Millet
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Capt. Dennis J. Turner was arrested and charged with unlawful maiming last Wednesday after a fight with his wife earlier this year, according to court documents.

Police responded to a call for a domestic incident on Lake Tower Drive in Hampton on February 20, 2022. That’s where they found Turner and his wife.

At the time, Turner told police that he and his wife had been drinking when they got into an argument. He told police his wife got “in his face with her phone” and “began to destroy the kitchen, punch [him] in the face, throw water on him and ripped his shirt.”

Turner also told police he pushed his wife away to defend himself. When police arrived, Turner’s wife declined medical treatment and “was not cooperative with the investigation,” court records show.

Then nearly two months after the incident, on April 18, police say Turner’s wife provided medical documentation showing she had fractured ribs and a back injury from the incident.

The criminal complaint says she sought medical care two separate times and began to cooperate by providing police with a written statement in reference to the domestic assault.

The U.S. Navy confirmed to 10 On Your Side that Capt. Dennis Turner is on active duty and assigned to the U.S. Second Fleet.

“The Navy is cooperating fully with civilian authorities. This incident is under investigation, so it would be inappropriate to comment further,” said Cmdr. Lara Bollinger.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

