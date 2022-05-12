ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government watchdog: One in four older Americans on Medicare harmed during hospital stays

By Ken Alltucker
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne in four older Americans covered by Medicare had some type of temporary or lasting harm during hospital stays before the COVID-19 pandemic, government investigators said in an oversight report published Thursday. The report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said 12%...

Comments / 16

Roxanne
1d ago

This is why socialist government "healthcare" is a horrible idea. The more government has control of it (including medicaid/medicare), the more harm the patients will suffer.

Reply
14
Cheryl lynn
1d ago

I have seen some ruthless careless CNAS hurt or throw these little elderly people...I reported it no one liked me any more

Reply
9
Reddoe
12h ago

The hospital's are being paid more money for covid deaths, Doctor's are being paid more money for covid deaths too. We the people are the victims of this global, made up, fake plandemic.

Reply
5
