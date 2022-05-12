ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Creating a biomimetic algorithm to find epileptogenic areas of the brain

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the HSE University Centre for Bioelectric Interfaces have designed a new method for detecting diagnostic markers of epilepsy, called interictal spikes, using EEG and MEG. Capable of accounting for various errors and artifacts, this method constitutes a valuable addition to the arsenal of means for automatic analysis of electrophysiological...

medicalxpress.com

IFLScience

Scientists Bring Life To Eyes That Died Five Hours Earlier

For many of us today, death will not be the end. We don’t mean that in a metaphysical sense – and this isn’t a weirdly calm preamble to announcing the onset of a zombie apocalypse – we’re talking about organ donation. Thanks to this life-saving procedure, a good number of us may literally still be pumping iron, posing and, um, pooping, long after we die.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify 'super-calculating' network in the human brain

Are you impressed when NASA manages to calculate the time and speed of a rocket's trajectory? A new study from the University of Oslo shows that your brain has a "nerd center" capable of even more complex calculations. If, late on your way to work, you see the bus coming...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Scientists Rejuvenate Skin Cells by 30 Years, with Pioneering Potential

As previously reported by BioSpace, a group of scientists from The Babraham Institute in the United Kingdom was able to successfully rejuvenate skin cells by a full 30 years. The research team published a study in eLife Sciences last month describing their process of using induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) reprogramming to reverse aging effects at the cellular level.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Algorithm#Epilepsy#Research Assistant#The Hse University Centre#Bioelectric Interfaces#Eeg#Meg#Interictal
Phys.org

'Nanobodies' from llamas could yield cell-specific medications for humans

In "proof of concept" experiments with mouse and human cells and tissues, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have designed tiny proteins, called nanobodies, derived from llama antibodies, that could potentially be used to deliver targeted medicines to human muscle cells. The researchers say the ability to more precisely target such tissues could advance the search for safer, more efficient ways to alleviate pain during surgery, treat irregular heart rhythms and control seizures.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Major advance in 3D ultrasound imaging to observe entire organs

Two successive studies by the Physics for Medicine Paris laboratory (ESPCI Paris-PSL, Inserm, CNRS) highlight advances in non-invasive 3D ultrasound imaging, making it possible to observe blood flow in real time in two whole organs, the heart and the brain. This work was published in JACC Cardiovascular Imaging and featured on the cover of eBioMedicine.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Tabula sapiens' multi-organ cell atlas already yielding surprises for biologists

With rare exceptions, each of the trillions of cells in our bodies carries an exact duplicate of the human genome, which contains between 20,000 and 25,000 protein-coding genes. But to carry out the specialized functions that make life possible, organs like the kidney, lung, heart, and brain rely on tissues built from distinctive cell types, which come about when individual cells develop to express only a particular subset of genes in the genome.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Massive single-cell atlas across human tissues highlights cell types where disease genes are active

Genetic studies have revealed many genes linked to both common and rare disease, but to understand how those genes bring about disease and use those insights to help develop therapies, scientists need to know where they are active in the body. Research on single cells can help achieve this goal, by surveying gene activity in specific cell types. Scientists need to profile all cell types and compare them across organs in the body to learn about the full range of human diseases, but this is difficult to do with existing methods.
CANCER
Nature.com

Non-volatile organic compounds in exhaled breath particles correspond to active tuberculosis

Human breath contains trace amounts of non-volatile organic compounds (NOCs) which might provide non-invasive methods for evaluating individual health. In previous work, we demonstrated that lipids detected in exhaled breath aerosol (EBA) could be used as markers of active tuberculosis (TB). Here, we advanced our analytical platform for characterizing small metabolites and lipids in EBA samples collected from participants enrolled in clinical trials designed to identify molecular signatures of active TB. EBA samples from 26 participants with active TB and 73 healthy participants were processed using a dual-phase extraction method, and metabolites and lipids were identified via mass spectrometry database matching. In total, 13 metabolite and 9 lipid markers were identified with statistically different optimized relative standard deviation values between individuals diagnosed with active TB and the healthy controls. Importantly, EBA lipid profiles can be used to separate the two sample types, indicating the diagnostic potential of the identified molecules. A feature ranking algorithm reduced this number to 10 molecules, with the membrane glycerophospholipid, phosphatidylinositol 24:4, emerging as the top driver of segregation between the two groups. These results support the use of this approach to identify consistent NOC signatures from EBA samples in active TB cases. This suggests the potential to apply this method to other human diseases which alter respiratory NOC release.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A reversibly gated protein-transporting membrane channel made of DNA

Controlled transport of biomolecules across lipid bilayer membranes is of profound significance in biological processes. In cells, cargo exchange is mediated by dedicated channels that respond to triggers, undergo a nanomechanical change to reversibly open, and thus regulate cargo flux. Replicating these processes with simple yet programmable chemical means is of fundamental scientific interest. Artificial systems that go beyond nature's remit in transport control and cargo are also of considerable interest for biotechnological applications but challenging to build. Here, we describe a synthetic channel that allows precisely timed, stimulus-controlled transport of folded and functional proteins across bilayer membranes. The channel is made via DNA nanotechnology design principles and features a 416 nm2 opening cross-section and a nanomechanical lid which can be controllably closed and re-opened via a lock-and-key mechanism. We envision that the functional DNA device may be used in highly sensitive biosensing, drug delivery of proteins, and the creation of artificial cell networks.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using renormalization group methods to study how the brain processes information

Past neuroscience research suggests that biological neural networks in the brain could self-organize into a critical state. In physics, a critical state is essentially a point that marks the transition between ordered and disordered phases of matter. Researchers at the Jülich Research Centre, RWTH Aachen University, and Sorbonne Université have...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quantum systems and the flight of the bee

At first glance, a system consisting of 51 ions may appear easily manageable. But even if these charged atoms are only changed back and forth between two states, the result is more than two quadrillion (1015) different orderings that the system can take on. The behavior of such a system...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just brought light-sensing cells in human eyes back to life

Death may be the most uncanny topic to discuss for human beings. Even thinking about it is uncomfortable for some people. To eliminate the mystery behind it, researchers worldwide are conducting scientific studies on death and coming up with surprising results, such as when researchers captured brainwaves during an individual's death and found semblance to high cognition activities.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

MIT Study: Brain Circuit in Anterior Thalamus is Critical for Memory

A study published this week in ScienceDaily sheds light on the underlying mechanisms of memory formation and decline. As described in the story, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a brain circuit in the anterior thalamus that is critical for memory function. The research was funded...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study shows that when a tissue curves, the volume of the cells that compose it increases

How do our cells organize themselves to give their final shape to our organs? The answer lies in morphogenesis, the set of mechanisms that regulate their distribution in space during embryonic development. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has just made a surprising discovery in this field: when a tissue curves, the volume of the cells that compose it increases instead of decreasing. This discovery opens new avenues for in vitro organ culture, a partial alternative to animal experimentation. It also suggests new perspectives for the production of certain materials. This research is published in the journal Developmental Cell.
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

3D molecular phenotyping of cleared human brain tissues with light-sheet fluorescence microscopy

The combination of optical tissue transparency with immunofluorescence allows the molecular characterization of biological tissues in 3D. However, adult human organs are particularly challenging to become transparent because of the autofluorescence contributions of aged tissues. To meet this challenge, we optimized SHORT (SWITCH-H2O2-antigen Retrieval-TDE), a procedure based on standard histological treatments in combination with a refined clearing procedure to clear and label portions of the human brain. 3D histological characterization with multiple molecules is performed on cleared samples with a combination of multi-colors and multi-rounds labeling. By performing fast 3D imaging of the samples with a custom-made inverted light-sheet fluorescence microscope (LSFM), we reveal fine details of intact human brain slabs at subcellular resolution. Overall, we proposed a scalable and versatile technology that in combination with LSFM allows mapping the cellular and molecular architecture of the human brain, paving the way to reconstruct the entire organ.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Ancient microorganisms found in halite may have implications for search for life

Primary fluid inclusions in bedded halite from the 830-million-year-old Browne Formation of central Australia contain organic solids and liquids, as documented with transmitted light and UV-vis petrography. These objects are consistent in size, shape, and fluorescent response to cells of prokaryotes and algae, and aggregates of organic compounds. This discovery shows that microorganisms from saline depositional environments can remain well preserved in halite over hundreds of millions of years and can be detected in situ with optical methods alone. This study, published in Geology, has implications for the search for life in both terrestrial and extraterrestrial chemical sedimentary rocks.
WILDLIFE

