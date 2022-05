We might live in the Hoboken and Jersey City area, but the hunt for an amazing dermatologist in the North Jersey area is REAL. But as luck would have it, our team found a dermatologist that’s so good, we’re willing to travel from Hudson to Middlesex County — to the town of Edison, NJ. The Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey, founded by Dr. Adriana Lombardi is a go-to for several members of our team for cosmetic and general dermatology. Located 10 Parsonage Road in Edison, this practice offers cosmetic, surgical, and general dermatology — and is truly worth the hike.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO