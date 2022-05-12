Squirrel hunting season opens May 28 in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunting season for eastern gray and fox squirrels begins later this month, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Squirrel hunting season runs from May 28 to Feb. 15, 2023. The daily limit for hunting and trapping squirrels is 10 and the possession limit is 20. Hunters must have a valid permit for taking small game or be exempt.

Hunters may use shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearms, as well as archery equipment, slingshots, or atlatls when harvesting squirrels. Squirrels can also be collected with the use of cage-style traps during the season.

Black bass season also starts May 28 and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. During this period, anglers can catch and keep largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted/Kentucky bass. The MDC says the black bass daily limit is six; the fish must be at least 12 inches long. Catch-and-release is permitted year-round. Some additional regulations may apply in specific waterways or areas. All anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt.

The MDC’s Mo Hunting and Mo Fishing mobile apps allow hunters and anglers to keep their licenses and permits accessible via their smartphones.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.