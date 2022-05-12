ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Squirrel hunting season opens May 28 in Missouri

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDGxg_0fbwcOHZ00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunting season for eastern gray and fox squirrels begins later this month, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Squirrel hunting season runs from May 28 to Feb. 15, 2023. The daily limit for hunting and trapping squirrels is 10 and the possession limit is 20. Hunters must have a valid permit for taking small game or be exempt.

Hunters may use shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearms, as well as archery equipment, slingshots, or atlatls when harvesting squirrels. Squirrels can also be collected with the use of cage-style traps during the season.

Trending: Best Sitcoms of All Time

Black bass season also starts May 28 and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. During this period, anglers can catch and keep largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted/Kentucky bass. The MDC says the black bass daily limit is six; the fish must be at least 12 inches long. Catch-and-release is permitted year-round. Some additional regulations may apply in specific waterways or areas. All anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt.

The MDC’s Mo Hunting and Mo Fishing mobile apps allow hunters and anglers to keep their licenses and permits accessible via their smartphones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Missouri

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

How the avian influenza has impacted Missouri

One human and more than 37 million birds—comprised mostly of poultry across 172 commercial flocks and 119 backyard flocks in 34 states—have been been affected in the current avian influenza outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April 2022 that a Colorado man was the...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

McPike Mansion’s owner believes it’s haunted

ALTON, Ill. – Towards the highest point in Alton, Illinois is one of Madison County’s most historical spots. Many say McPike Mansion is haunted. Even the owner thinks so. McPike House was once home to Henry McPike and his family starting back in 1869. The house has not been occupied since the 1950s, at least not by […]
FOX 2

Another record day for gas prices in STL, Missouri and nationwide

ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to climb and break records nationally and locally. As of Saturday, the nationwide average is $4.45 per gallon, the highest cost ever reported by the American Automobile Association. In St. Louis, AAA reports another record with gas costing $4.25 on average in the metropolitan area. Missouri sits comfortably below […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Hunting Season#Bass Fishing#Eastern Gray#Mdc
FOX 2

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in this afternoon (5/11) to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now in its second day. Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers and neighbors of 12-year-old, Itali Renee Savage, began canvasing sections of […]
NEOSHO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 2

Alton food truck park ‘Flock’ opens today

ALTON, Ill. – The St. Louis Region gets a new food truck park on Thursday. This one will open in Alton, Illinois. It’s called Flock. The owners of Stacked Burger Bar have partnered with Alton Works to open the new food truck spot. It’s located on Ridge Street near the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will […]
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Inside Illinois’ most expensive home on the market

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago’s historic Gold Coast is one of the most affluent urban neighborhoods in the country. It’s also home to the most expensive home listing in all of Illinois. The ritzy mansion at 3 W. Burton Place is currently on the market for $18.75 million....
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

Annie Malone Parade returns to Downtown St. Louis today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Annie Malone May Day parade returns to Downtown St. Louis.It all kicks off today at 1:00 pm. The annual event was done virtually due to the pandemic for the past two years. The parade, now in its 112th year honors the late philanthropist and entrepreneur. It runs down Market Street […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Vehicle crashes into Metro Electric Supply in O’Fallon, 2 sent to hospital

O’FALLON, Mo. – Business owners in O’Fallon, Missouri, returned to a wild scene Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into the Metro Electric Supply building overnight. This happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say a driver apparently lost control of their vehicle while heading westbound I-70 onto East Terra Lane, crashing into the business […]
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy