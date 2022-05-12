ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not race in Preakness

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vItk_0fbwcMW700

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Edmond man whose horse caused the second-biggest upset in the Kentucky Derby’s 148-year history says his team won’t compete for a Triple Crown.

At 80-1 odds, Rich Strike became the second-longest shot to win in Kentucky Derby history. Rich Strike paid $163.60.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Kentucky Derby until Friday when Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas scratched Ethereal Road, making room for the chestnut colt that had just one previous win in his career.

“We found out about 30 seconds before the deadline on Friday,” owner Rick Dawson said. “It put us in the race and really we always felt if we just got in we’ve got a shot.”

Dawson is a semi-retired oil and gas businessman from Edmond, Oklahoma.

Following the surprising win, some people were wondering if Rich Strike would compete in the Preakness.

However, Dawson says no.

“Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome & the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time & rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races.

Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much discussion & consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed & a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks.”

Statement by Rick Dawson
Rich Strike was purchased by Dawson, who races as RED TR-Racing LLC, for $30,000 last fall when the colt was entered in a low-level claiming race by his former owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

