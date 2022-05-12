ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operater shortage forces TriMet to cancel some bus, MAX services

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a service reduction earlier this year, TriMet said Thursday that they have been forced to cancel buses each day because of a severe operator shortage. The shortage is...

katu.com

kptv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died after being hit by a MAX train in northeast Portland on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to East Burnside Street and Northeast 160th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a westbound MAX train and died.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Queer Affinity Safe Rest Village opens on Southwest Naito

PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of delays, Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened Friday along Southwest Naito Parkway at the south edge of downtown. Like many of the Safe Rest Village sites, it faced controversy. Neighbors opposed it along the way and last week, a neighborhood group said it no longer supported the project after initially welcoming it.
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

I-84 eastbound is closed between Pendleton and La Grande for a semi crash

CABBAGE HILL, Ore. - I-84 is closed between Pendleton and La Grande for a semi that tipped over. Oregon Department of Transportation closed OR 204 (Tollgate Highway) to everyone besides local traffic. There is no estimate at this time when the interstate will reopen. Check TripCheck for updates on when...
PENDLETON, OR
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
yaktrinews.com

Portion of I-84 eastbound closes as officials investigate crash

PENDLETON, Ore. — Traffic has started to back up along I-84 eastbound, just east of Pendleton, due to a crash. I-84 eastbound has been closed between exit 216 and exit 265 in La Grande due to a crash near milepost 231. Officials haven’t specified the nature of the crash but said no traffic is allowed on that stretch of the freeway at this time.
PENDLETON, OR
The Portland Mercury

New Southwest Portland Playground Emphasizes Inclusivity

Portland’s newest inclusive playground will be open to the public this weekend in Southwest Portland’s Multnomah Village neighborhood, marking another step forward towards the parks bureau’s goal of creating a large inclusive public play area in every section of the city. Children of all abilities can play...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING WRECK ON HIGHWAY 138E

Three people were hospitalized following a wreck on Highway 138E on Thursday. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 3:40 p.m. the driver of an SUV crossed the center line on a sharp corner, a few miles east of Steamboat Inn, striking another SUV. The woman was life flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center with injuries. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
ROSEBURG, OR
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
Big Country News

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Portland, Oregon

Is it possible to get drunk on flavors? I pondered this question as I spooned another mouthful of turmeric and lemongrass curry swimming with meaty prawns onto my tastebuds at Portland’s newest upscale Thai restaurant, Phuket Cafe. The flavors of turmeric mixed in a dreamy dance with the sharp,...
PORTLAND, OR

