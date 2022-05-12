ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hey Alexa, are you spying on me? MPs launch inquiry into security of 'sinister' smart speakers now used by 20million Britons

By Matthew Lodge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

MPs will launch an inquiry that will look at the security of 'sinister' smart speakers that are now being used by 20 million people in the UK.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee is set to investigate the increasing popularity and impact of connected devices that use speech recognition software.

This includes smart hubs powered by virtual assistants such as Alexa and Siri, as well as wearable tech.

The committee will look at how these devices have reshaped life in homes and workplaces, and look at what needs to be done to ensure they are safe and secure to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYzHg_0fbwZJpT00
The inquiry will look into technologies such as Siri (pictured), a virtual assistant found on iPhones, and how they have reshaped our lives

Such devices are marketed as smart assistants able to help users multi-task more easily and better organise their lives, as well as stay informed, improve accessibility and aid connectivity.

Devices such as Amazon's Echo range of smart home hubs have become hugely popular in recent years, while Voicebot.ai reports as of early 2021 there were 20million smart speaker users in the UK.

Many gadgets now also include the ability to use a voice-activated virtual assistant.

However, there have been concerns raised in the past about user privacy and data collection, while the Committee said it also wanted to look into security concerns and the possible hacking of such gadgets.

MPs said they would look into both the benefits and the threats of the technology, as well as their impact on different parts of society.

Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the DCMS Committee, said: 'The innocent little box sitting inconspicuously in the corner of the room would seem to offer the ultimate in convenience, magically serving up information on demand, turning on lights or delivering a vast array of music.

'With such a smart set-up connected to the outside world however there is always the danger it will have a more sinister side, with users potentially sacrificing privacy, put at risk of cybercrime, or left open to uncovering harmful content online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ms5RS_0fbwZJpT00
Devices such as Amazon's Echo (pictured) range of smart home hubs have become hugely popular in recent years

'Our inquiry will examine the risks and rewards from the rising popularity of connected tech in the home and beyond, whether it should be properly designed to protect everyone in society and to what extent the current rules governing smart technology are fit for a rapidly changing future.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boris's claim that WFH makes Britons more easily distracted - including visits to the fridge to 'hack off a small piece of cheese' - was 'entirely reasonable', says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

Boris Johnson's suggestion that people working from home are more easily distracted was 'entirely reasonable', the Business Secretary has said. Kwasi Kwarteng defended the Prime Minister's comments about home-working as part of Government efforts to get more people back to offices. With the end of Covid restrictions across the UK,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team told him he violated NDA by revealing social media giant's sample size during bot review was 100 - as he maintains commitment to $44 billion takeover

Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team called him out after he revealed the company's process for checking fake accounts. On Friday, the Tesla founder said the company used a sample size of 100 to determine that five percent of its accounts are either fake, spam or duplicates. The social media...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy