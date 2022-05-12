ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'First Kill' trailer: Teen vampire falls for monster hunter in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd1xD_0fbwYwv500

May 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series First Kill.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the teen LGBTQ+ supernatural romance series Thursday.

First Kill centers on Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope (Imani Lewis), two high school students who develop a romance.

The pair's relationship is complicated once they discover Juliette (Hook) is a vampire and Calliope (Lewis) is a monster hunter, with both of them seeking to make their first kill.

"Teenage vampire Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town Calliope for her first kill. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for," an official synopsis reads.

Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubin Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny and Dylan McNamara also star.

First Kill is based on a short story by Victoria "V.E." Schwab. The series is created by Schwab, who also serves as writer and executive producer with showrunner Felicia D. Henderson.

First Kill premieres June 10 on Netflix.

The streaming service is also developing a new supernatural comedy series, Boo, Bitch, starring To All the Boys actress Lana Condor.

