ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Lawyer who butchered wife and ex-CIA agent who leaked to media both disbarred in NY

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5n2h_0fbwXOJW00

Two New York lawyers were disbarred Thursday over their separate felony convictions — one for leaking CIA information to the press and the other for butchering his wife in the shower .

A state appellate court ruled to strike convicted killer Julius Reich and former CIA officer Jeffrey A. Sterling from New York’s roll of attorneys.

Reich, 68, of Scarsdale, is serving a 20-year sentence for the 2016 stabbing death of his physician wife, Dr. Robin Goldman.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2018 for killing Goldman in their $3.4 million home while they were going through a divorce.

The First Department appellate court said Reich’s conviction triggers “automatic disbarment.” The former attorney at WeiserMazars in Hamilton Heights also failed to report his conviction as required, the court ruled.

Sterling, 54, served a three-and-a-half-year prison term for leaking information about a secret operation to the press and was released in 2018, records show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Pzo9_0fbwXOJW00
Former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling was also disbarred for leaking CIA secrets to the press.
AP

He was convicted of espionage charges by a federal jury in Virginia in 2015 for telling a reporter at the New York Times about an operation to interfere in Iran’s nuclear program, the newspaper reported at the time.

Sterling “committed professional misconduct by failing to timely report his conviction,” the appellate court said in the ruling, noting it wasn’t notified of the guilty verdict until December 2021.

He is disbarred effective retroactively to the time of his 2015 conviction, the ruling says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gI4sg_0fbwXOJW00
Julius Reich is serving a 20-year prison sentence for the fatal stabbing of his wife, Dr. Robin Goldman.
AP

Sterling’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a request to comment. Reich was listed as his own lawyer in the case. His defense attorney in his criminal case didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Casanova & His Wife React To His Guilty Plea: "The System Is Crazy"

An update to Casanova's case has been given, but his plight is far from over. We previously reported on the news that Casanova has agreed to a plea deal that could land him behind bars for a minimum of five years. According to reports, Casanova pleaded guilty to crimes related to robbery and drug dealing, but thankfully, the attempted murder charge was taken off the table.
MANHATTAN, NY
Reuters

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Disbarment#Lawyers#Attorneys#Espionage#Violent Crime#The First Department#Weisermazars#Ap#The New York Times
hotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Gets New Trial Date: Report

The man accused of murderingNipsey Hussle in broad day finally received a trial date, per HipHopDX. On May 19th, he'll be in front of the court for a readiness hearing where the defense attorney and prosecutor discuss whether they can resolve the case before the trial proceeds. In any case, Holder will face a judge to make his case on June 2nd. His trial is set to take place at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, according to the court's website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

Slumping cryptocurrencies have not only had to deal with plummeting values lately, but authorities are uncovering more and more crypto crimes that are adding to the industry's bad name. U.S. tax authorities have said they were following 50 separate leads into scams involving nonfungible tokens and other aspects of the...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy