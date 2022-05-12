NASCAR Leads The Way In Motorsport Betting

The racing season officially opens this weekend with the NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 at Sunset Speedway, Innisfil, Ontario. Jean-Philippe Bergeron is looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the No. 1 Jacombs Racing Mustang for his first career start in the NASCAR Pinty's Series. Bergeron will run all 13 races on the 2022 schedule. "I'm ready for a new challenge! Driving alongside the big names in Canadian NASCAR raises the bar and that's what I'm looking for. I want to compete against the best to become better", said the 23 year old driver, the only Quebecer in contention for the Rookie Championship this year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO