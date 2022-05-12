ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR Leads The Way In Motorsport Betting

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago

Motorsports have been popular in the US for many years, and their overall increase in popularity can be partly attributed to the 2020 pandemic. However, it can also be due to the continuing legalization of sports betting throughout the country and new options for betting on auto racing becoming more available....

Speedway Digest

RV Retailer Named Official Motorcoach Partner of Petty GMS

Petty GMS announced today a partnership with RV Retailer, LLC, a leading recreational vehicle retail company with 97 stores in 30 states, to become the “Official Motorcoach Partner” of its NASCAR Cup Series team for both sales and service. “RV Retailer is proud to be associated with one...
ECONOMY
The Spun

Look: 2 NASCAR Drivers Are Still Feuding On Sunday

Two NASCAR drivers are still feuding heading into Sunday's Cup Series race. Last weekend, Joey Logano and William Byron had a controversial finish at Darlington. Logano made contact with Byron with a couple of laps to go. While Logano took home the win, Byron crashed into the wall and finished in 13th.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Daytona 500#Betmg
FanBuzz

Hendrick Motorsports Is Looking to Continue Its Historic Run When NASCAR Heads to Kansas

Kansas Speedway is a relatively new race track on the NASCAR schedule, having hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 2001, which Jeff Gordon won on the way to his fourth — and final — Cup title. Since then, the Kansas City, Kansas track has been the site of several memorable moments, from Joey Logano’s feud-causing win over Matt Kenseth at the 2015 Hollywood Casino 400 to Aric Almirola’s terrifying wreck at the Go Bowling 400.
KANSAS CITY, KS
gmauthority.com

No. 8 Nascar Chevrolet Bumped From Pole In Qualifying For Kansas 2022

Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Nascar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 laid down a blistering lap around Kansas Speedway on May 14th, besting the first group of qualifiers by almost 2 mph. His time at the top of the scoring pylon was cut short, however, as Christopher Bell in the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry clocked a lap that was just barely faster to earn the pole position.
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. - About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

JP "Bergy" Bergeron to conquer the Nascar Pinty's series

The racing season officially opens this weekend with the NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 at Sunset Speedway, Innisfil, Ontario. Jean-Philippe Bergeron is looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the No. 1 Jacombs Racing Mustang for his first career start in the NASCAR Pinty's Series. Bergeron will run all 13 races on the 2022 schedule. "I'm ready for a new challenge! Driving alongside the big names in Canadian NASCAR raises the bar and that's what I'm looking for. I want to compete against the best to become better", said the 23 year old driver, the only Quebecer in contention for the Rookie Championship this year.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Matt Crafton wins appeal of NASCAR disqualification

Matt Crafton was disqualified in post-race inspection at Darlington Raceway. It’s something like a shooting star moment. It’s not very often that a penalty is overturned but in this case, ThorsSport Racing has won their appeal. Last Friday, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded under the lights in Darlington,...
DARLINGTON, SC
Speedway Digest

Nick Sanchez Adds Six 2022 NXS Races

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Nick Sanchez will pick up six NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races with the team for the remainder of 2022. Sanchez made his Xfinity Series debut with BJMM on March 12, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway in the United Rentals 200 earlier this season and finished P26. The two have decided to expand their partnership.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

More track records fall in NHRA qualifying at Virginia

Matt Hagan was part of another record-setting day at Virginia Motorsports Park, making the quickest Funny Car run in track history on Saturday to qualify No. 1 at the Virginia NHRA Nationals. Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the seventh of 22 races during the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
VIRGINIA STATE
Racing News

Kansas TV Schedule: May 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, Kansas. The 1.5-mile oval of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Kansas Speedway Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Trucks: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway ... In 92 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win with Kevin Harvick in 2013. The victory was Harvick’s first at Kansas and it came in dominating fashion with Harvick winning the pole and leading the most laps in the race. In 2021, Austin Dillon claimed a pair of 10th-place finishes at Kansas while Tyler Reddick scored a seventh-place finish in the spring event at the 1.5-mile speedway. Richard Childress Racing has five top fives and 26 top-10 finishes entering this weekend’s race at Kansas.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Tops Ford in Kansas Cup Quaifying

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Monster Ford Mustang – “It was pretty decent and fun to kind of follow the track around and see where grip goes. It’s kind of what makes this place unique, especially this part of the weekend. Tomorrow, we’ll definitely be wrapping the fence for sure. If we were doing it in qualifying, we’ll be doing it in the race. Obviously, I’m glad to have some speed in our Menards/Monster Ford Mustang. I want the pole, but it’s a good starting spot.”
KANSAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Christopher Bell captures pole for AdventHealth 400 on action-packed day

An action-packed Saturday at Kansas Speedway set the stage for a Sunday full of excitement in the AdventHealth 400. Christopher Bell and his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will start from the Busch Light pole in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series showcase after a qualifying run of 179.527 mph. He topped Tyler Reddick, who will start on the outside of the front row in his No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro, with Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric and Kurt Busch rounding out the top-five qualifiers.
MOTORSPORTS
