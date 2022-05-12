ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Lockett pitches his real estate services to Iggy Azalea

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 3 days ago

It seems Tyler Lockett is in the market to add a certain pop star to his growing list of clients.

The Seahawks wide receiver, who became a real estate agent this offseason, pitched his services to Iggy Azalea on Tuesday, after the Australian singer tweeted about her love for Zillow.

“I keep selling my house so I have an excuse to Zillow. I’m obsessed. It’s my actual addiction,” Azalea shared with her 7.6 million followers, to which Lockett replied , “If your [sic] ever looking for a realtor! Or wanna buy in Seattle let me know!”

If your ever looking for a realtor! Or wanna buy in Seattle let me know! https://t.co/w7AU2v1VMe

— Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) May 10, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
While it remains to be seen if Azalea, 31, and Lockett, 29, will tag-team on future real estate endeavors, the Pro Bowler is excited about broadening his professional horizons.

“It was something I kind of always wanted to do the last couple of years,” Lockett recently told Seattle Met . “I thought it’d be a great idea to do it now while I’m still playing football rather than trying to wait, because sometimes when you’re done playing football, people just say, ‘Thank you for what you’re doing, and good luck to your next endeavors.’ I’d rather be able to start my second career while I’m still playing.”

Lockett, who signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with the Seahawks in April 2021, completed his real estate coursework in March and passed his exam. This past week, the receiver closed on his first sale.

“Officially closed on the house today!! First real estate house sold!!” Lockett exclaimed Monday on Twitter , where he was congratulated by his now-former teammate, linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed with the Rams in March after a messy split with the Seahawks .

“Congrats bro, this is big time,” Wagner said .

The Seahawks went through something of an extreme makeover this offseason when they not only released Wagner but traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

