Shoplifters Set Fire in Fort Lauderdale Target to Create Distraction: Cops

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A quiet afternoon in Fort Lauderdale turned violent as an argument escalated, ending in gunfire, a case of possible road rage, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. “I was just trying to collect my thoughts, did I really just hear a gunshot, or was it just construction?” wondered witness Elizabeth Boutet. Boutet wasn’t hearing things. It was, in fact, a gunshot, all captured on cellphone video. ”I just see a male laying on the floor, a bunch of people crowding around him, and the ambulance and police were right on the scene,” said Boutet. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report A single gunshot left...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO