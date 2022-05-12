Shoplifters Set Fire in Fort Lauderdale Target to Create Distraction: Cops
Police are searching for four shoplifting suspects who they say set a fire inside a Fort Lauderdale Target store to create a distraction....www.nbcmiami.com
Police are searching for four shoplifting suspects who they say set a fire inside a Fort Lauderdale Target store to create a distraction....www.nbcmiami.com
Take a good look at that Garbage. This will not be the last time we will hear about them.
Off with their hands!! Lets see if the want to steal again
Comments / 15