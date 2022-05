LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person has died and another was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Orlando on Tuesday. Orlando police officers responded to the intersection of John Young Parkway and Shader Rd. just after 3 p.m., assisted by the Orlando Fire Department. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene by firefighters and one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

