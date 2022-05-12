ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army thanks community in honor of National Salvation Army Week

By Jaylan Wright
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – This week marks the 70th “Thank You Thursday” event where 50 Salvation Army centers across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi are making it a priority to thank volunteers, donors, and supporters for fulfilling needs for their communities.

“Today, we’re here celebrating Salvation Army Week by celebrating Thank you Thursday. We’re calling out through all three states to people that support us, to our board members and community sponsors and just saying thank you. That’s easy to say and just saying thank you for your service and helping us impact and change lives each and every day,” explained Major Kent Davis, Salvation Army Division Commander for Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Shoppers attend bi-annual Canton Flea Market

Officials with the Salvation Army gathered at the Emergency Operations Center in Jackson to call, email, and write to partners to show their appreciation and gratitude.

National Salvation Army Week, which takes place May 9-15, was assigned by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. The Salvation Army has helped more than 23 million Americans with social issues throughout the country.

