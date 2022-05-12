ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident South Of Dover Tuesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on May 10, 2022, in the Dover area as Gabriel Suto, 32, of Camden-Wyoming. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred...

Troopers Investigating Serious Motorcycle Accident Overnight

Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred late Saturday evening. At 9:53 last evening, rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Old Baltimore Pike at Aspen Drive for reports a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Initial reports from...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Traffic Advisory- Old Baltimore Pike Closed for Serious Injury Crash

Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on Old Baltimore Pike. As a result, all lanes of Old Baltimore Pike in the area of Aspen Drive will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
NEWARK, DE
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Old Baltimore Pike

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Old Baltimore Pike last night. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a 2019 Honda Ruckus (Moped) driven by a 40-year-old-man of Newark, DE, was traveling eastbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. A 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old man of Newark, DE, was traveling westbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was also approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then entered the left turn lane and came to a complete stop before attempting to turn onto Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then turned left and crossed into the path of the Honda Ruckus. The driver of the Ruckus laid the vehicle down on its right side, and it began to slide across the roadway. The Ruckus then collided with the right side of the Honda and came to rest at this location. The Honda Accord continued a short distance before coming to rest on Aspen Drive.
NEWARK, DE
Smyrna Man Involved in Police Chase in Stolen Car

SMYRNA, Del.- A Smyrna man has been arrested for stealing a car and running from the scene of a crash following a police chase, early Saturday morning. Delaware State Police say just after 5 a.m. troopers were called to Wheatleys Pond Rd. to help the Smyrna Police Department search for a suspect who ran from a crash after being in a car chase with police. The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old David Harris.
SMYRNA, DE
Dover, DE
Camden, DE
Delaware State
Camden, DE
Dover, DE
Boat Comes off Trailer, Blocks Road in Millsboro Crash

MILLSBORO, Del.- Three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a boat to come off its trailer in a late morning crash in Millsboro on Friday. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened on Long Neck Rd. near Bayshore Dr. just after 11 a.m. A Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Long Neck Rd. when the driver ran into the back of a commercial box truck. The force of the crash caused the Ford to then hit a Chevy Truck pulling a boat on a trailer going southbound. The boat then came off of the trailer, blocking both lanes of Long Neck Rd.
MILLSBORO, DE
Dover Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery at Dollar General

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for attempted robbery at a Dollar General Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say just after 4 p.m., troopers were called to the Dollar General at 250 Gateway South Blvd., for an attempted robbery. A witness told police that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Da’Jour Deshields, entered the store and approached the employee at the cash register with a shopping bag and a toy gun. He pointed the toy gun at the employee demanding money. When the employee refused, Deshields went behind the counter and pointed the toy gun at a second employee. When the second employee refused, Deshields started to fight the employee, causing the employee to fall to the ground. Deshields hit the employee in the body before running out of the store.
DOVER, DE
Gold Alert out for Dover woman who left hospital

Dover police have put out a Gold Alert for a woman they say walked out of the hospital without being discharged. Police say 23-year-old Dashiane Johnson left Bayhealth Kent Campus around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police issued another Gold Alert for Johnson two days earlier, after she made statements that caused...
DOVER, DE
Woman In Serious Condition After Smyrna House Fire Saturday

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that Saturday afternoon’s residential fire in Smyrna was an accident according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Citizens’ Hose Company responded to 9-1-1 reports of smoke coming from a house in the unit block of Shortly...
SMYRNA, DE
Man Shot On May 5th Succumbs To His Injuries In Hospital

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. Last night, Friday, May 13th officials updated their investigation. Police said that 20-year-old Uquan Davis, who was hospitalized in critical condition since being shot, had succumbed to his injuries. Davis was shot at approximately 12:14 a.m., in...
Gold Alert issued for 23-year-old Dover woman who fled from hospital

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old woman. A Gold Alert was issued for Dashiane Johnson Thursday afternoon. Police say Johnson was last seen fleeing from Bayhealth Kent Campus. She was reportedly being treated for a condition at a different facility, but was later transported to Bayhealth. The Gold Alert was issued after Johnson made concerning statements about her safety to her family, according to police.
1 Woman Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Crash In Elkton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said. The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said. At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza. The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
ELKTON, MD
FATAL MVC – Malaga section – Franklin Township – Gloucester County

On Friday morning May 13th at 5:44 a.m., Franklin Township Police Department responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on West Boulevard near Delsea Drive involving a pickup truck and a commercial dump truck. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male subject entrapped within the pickup truck which had been struck by the dump truck. The driver of the pickup truck succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, the crash is still under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the family. The investigation is being conducted by Officer Austin Theuret. Assisting at the scene was Malaga and Forest Grove Fire Department, Inspira Advanced Life Support and Gloucester County Basic Life Support.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

