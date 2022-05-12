ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

UPDATE: Man facing charges following a shooting incident in Bristol

By Murry Lee
 6 days ago

UPDATE 9:13 p.m.: According to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, further investigation has revealed that the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation between two brothers that ended with them both discharging firearms.

The man who arrived at BRMC with a gunshot wound has been identified as Kelvin Elder, 61, from Bristol, Virginia. Elder’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release from the BTPD.

Also according to the release, Elder is being charged with aggravated domestic assault and felony reckless endangerment. The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are possible.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) is investigating after being informed of shots being fired and a wounded man appearing at a hospital.

According to a release from the BTPD, officers responded to the area of 16th and W State Street around 12:14 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of shots fired.

Not long after, the department reports they were alerted by staff at the Bristol Regional Medical Center that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived. He was checked into the hospital’s emergency department.

As of 1:39 p.m., officers had responded to both locations and are looking into the shooting.

“It is believed the victim and suspect are acquaintances and there is no immediate danger to the public at large,” the release states.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the BTPD.

