COLORADO CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi carrying a load of potatoes caught fire Monday night along Interstate 25. The fire happened at the Colorado City exit off I-25. (credit: Rye Fire Protection District) Firefighters from the Rye Fire Protection District rushed to the engulfed semi fire just before midnight and were able to quickly get the blaze under control. (credit: Rye Fire Protection District) What caused the fire is being investigated. There were no reports of injuries, however, crews said it will take a few days to clean up the spilled and charred potatoes.

COLORADO CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO