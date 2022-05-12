ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Property management fined in Lakewood parking garage collapse

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– Burton Carol Management was fined $250 for the parking lot collapse at one of its properties in Lakewood.

The company’s attorney entered a plea of no contest, according to Lakewood Municipal Court documents. The fine is for failure to secure a permit. It must also pay court costs.

The two-level underground parking garage at Marine Towers West, located on Edgewater Drive, collapsed on Dec. 23. About a dozen vehicles were crushed, but no one was injured.

The apartment building’s roughly 200 residents were evacuated and allowed to return the following day.

Marine Towers West was built in 1963 and has 171 units.

