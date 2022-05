Police in Hanson, Massachusetts are investigating a report of a suspicious man who allegedly approached children and tried to get them to get into his van Saturday morning. According to police, a caller reported that his son and a friend, who are both under 12, were approached on Whitman Street by a man, who reportedly asked the kids if they wanted any toys. When the children said no, the man told one of them to "just get in" to his van, police said.

HANSON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO