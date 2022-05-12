ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Dillard’s is closing, corporate confirms

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eserE_0fbwOUcF00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A corporate spokesperson with Dillard’s, Incorporated has confirmed the upcoming closure of the Wichita Falls location of the store in Sikes Senter Mall.

Julie Johnson Guymon, Corporate Spokesperson for Dillard’s, confirmed the upcoming closure in an email sent to our newsroom on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

“While I cannot expand on specific reasons, it is not uncommon for us to close locations from time to time as is the case in Wichita Falls,” Guymon said.

Guymon said the 80 associates employed at the Dillard’s in Sikes Senter Mall will have the opportunity to transfer to any of Dillard’s other 279 locations.

No timetable was given on when the closure would occur.

Early Thursday morning, Debra Amyotte, General Manager of Sikes Senter Mall, said they are withholding comment on the closing of Dillard’s at this time out of respect for employees.

Amyotte said they “will more than likely send out a press release once the final decisions have been made.”

Reports of the impending closure of the department store began circulating on social media on Wednesday, May 12, and have only increased in frequency since then.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDSna_0fbwOUcF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuUfb_0fbwOUcF00

A source connected to Sikes Senter Mall, who wishes to remain anonymous, told our newsroom Dillard’s would be closing in 90 days.

The source said they confirmed that news through Dillard’s employees, who they said had just left a staff meeting in which they all received the news of the closure.

RELATED: A history of Sikes Senter Mall

Dillard’s was one of the original anchor department stores, along with JC Penney and Perkins, when Sikes Senter Mall opened 48 years ago in 1974.

When Perkins closed, Dillard’s moved into the space and opened a second storefront for men’s and juniors clothing.

Dillard’s marks another major department store departing from Sikes Senter. Old Navy relocated to Quail Creek Crossing in February 2022 .

The Sikes Senter location of Sears closed in 2015 and was replaced with At Home.

The departure of another major retailer from Sikes Senter Mall would do little to quiet the questions that have come after a recent change in ownership.

RELATED: SIkes Senter Mall has been sold

However, Amyotte said there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future of the mall under the Kohan Retail Investment Group, despite the hard times malls are currently facing.

“The mall industry is facing challenging times,” Amyotte said. “Kohan has been working diligently to secure five new retailers for our center which will be opening over the next few months.”

No official announcement has come regarding the new stores coming to Sikes Senter Mall at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Fro-yo shop helps folks stay cool

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fro-yo is an important tool helping Texomans stay cool. Just about everyone is a fan of ice cream or a frozen yogurt treat and having some on these hot days like we’ve been having in Texoma is a sure way to cool off. Local frozen yogurt shop Yogurt Journey says the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Stevie Jo is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sweetest puppy was carried into our studio today, and we’re trying to connect her with her forever family. Three is the magic number for Stevie Jo: she’s almost three months old, has three siblings who are also up for adoption, and at least three producers want to take her home after meeting her on Friday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: 8 Best Burgers in Denton County

Local Pint | 2750 Churchill Drive #170, Flower Mound TX 75022. This award-winning burger has been named the Best in Denton County for 2021. It’s made with an 8-ounce CAB burger and comes topped with a creme de brie and their signature Bacon Onion Jam. You can order it with a side of their tots or fries and one of their 48 beers and ciders on tap.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

14th Annual Cajun Fest sees large number of attendees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From crawfish to gumbo and even etouffee, downtown Wichita Falls had all things Cajun as organizers kicked off Cajun Fest 2022. Although it was a pretty hot day Saturday, that didn’t stop hundreds of patrons from flocking downtown for the 14th Annual Cajun Fest. “It’s a food festival first and foremost […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
100.7 KOOL FM

Abilene Bar Closes Doors Just Months After Changing Name

An Abilene bar, that recently changed its name, is closing doors for good, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page. The Firehouse Bar and Grill, owned by Justin and Marissa Farmer, re-opened under the name of Coots Piano Tavern on Saturday, January 8th of this year, but someone else will have to buy it to keep the doors open.
ABILENE, TX
kswo.com

Comanche Nation Casino gives Strong Warriors chance to compete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment has partnered with Strong Warriors for the return of its annual Strong Warriors Fit Fest. The fitness competition is set to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Comanche Nation Casino on Saturday, May 28. Located on the casino grounds, the...
COMANCHE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita Falls Dillard#Kfdx
KHOU

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Just Minutes From Mexico This Edinburg, TX Home Looks Like a Resort

When I was looking at homes in Texas I saw this stunning property in Edinburg, TX and while I wasn't exactly sure where that was the photos made me want the home no matter the location. After using Google Maps to find out where Edinburg is, it's located just 17 minutes from the US-Mexico border. I'm sure Edinburg is probably not where most people dream about buying their dream home, but when you see the pictures of this place you will fall in love.
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Celebrating Hospital Week: Clay County Memorial

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re not looking close enough, you may miss it. “People in this town who have been here 50 years don’t know that we’re here. We’re right next to the hospital and we’re accepting new patients,” Clay County Memorial PA-C Christine Workman said. Most Clay County residents know the hospital, but they […]
Texoma's Homepage

Amanda Bolding, mother of Kaleb Honea, arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 has been arrested after the business she worked for reported that they had been involved in online banking fraud. Amanda Bolding, 39, faces charges of embezzlement and theft over $2,500 and under $30,000. Bolding was booked into Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy