Premier League

North London derby: Bukayo Saka fit to start, Cristian Romero ruled out

By Sean Walsh
 3 days ago

Bukayo Saka is in Arsenal's starting lineup to face Spurs despite Mikel Arteta claiming he was a doubt to feature, while Tottenham are without Cristian...

Daily Mail

Antonio Conte reveals Tottenham were hit by a sickness bug that forced players out of training with fevers and vomiting ahead of their win over Burnley... with Hugo Lloris, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Winks among those to have fallen ill

Antonio Conte saluted the spirit and progress of his Tottenham players as they fought off a virus to pile the pressure back on Arsenal in the race to finish fourth. Hugo Lloris produced a clean sheet against Burnley despite feeling the ill effects of a bug also troubling subs Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Winks and back-up goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, and forcing them to miss training on Saturday.
90min

90min

