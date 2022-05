BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people descended on Niagara Square Saturday for a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally. It was part of a nationwide effort supporting abortion rights. Here in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the state will protect reproductive rights for anyone who wants to come here for medical treatment. Millions of dollars have been set aside for funding.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO