ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Man arrested after he wouldn't leave hotel pool; found fully clothed and barely conscious

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice were called to the Quality Inn on North Frontage Road in La Porte early...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Porte, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
La Porte, IN
CBS Chicago

One arrested after hundreds swarm streets, jump on cars after leaving North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was arrested Wednesday night as Chicago Police tried to contain a crowd of hundreds of people that spilled over from North Avenue Beach. Video posted to Citizen app showed large crowds gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard, the BP station at LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, and in the intersection of North Avenue and Clark Street. Some people were seen jumping on top of cars, and at least one driver was seen peeling out. Dozens and possibly hundreds of others were seen walking in the middle of the street. A large police presence was also spotted at each intersection. Chicago police said one person was arrested in connection with the incident.Tremaine Patterson, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. Police said he was arrested at 11:25 p.m., after he "was part of a large altercation" and ignored officers' commands to disperse, and "continued to try to cause bodily harm to several individuals."Patterson is due to appear in court next month.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Police
95.3 MNC

Man shot to death on Huey Street in South Bend identified

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating a homicide. The death stems from a shooting that happened around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, in the 1200 block of Huey Street. On arrival, police found Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, of South Bend, dead at the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Three-year-old dies after going missing in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A three-year-old who went missing in Michigan City on Thursday has died, the Michigan City Police Department announced. At 11:30 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting the missing child from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane. Officers responded immediately and began looking for...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Exponent

Frankfort man arrested while waiting for released inmate

A 21-year-old Frankfort man might have learned a lesson after he was arrested after asking for directions at the Tippecanoe County Jail - and others smelled what they thought was marijuana coming out of the car. Kevin Dominguez Sandoval reportedly was driving his burgundy Kia Optima and asked for help...
FRANKFORT, IN
newschannel20.com

Man who died after medical incident at jail identified

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Hoopeston man who died after he suffered a medical incident at the Iroquois County Jail has been identified. The Iroquois County Coroner says 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. was found unresponsive inside a holding cell at the jail Thursday morning. Solis was wanted on an...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WNDU

Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot to death in Niles. Police responded to Arbor Trails apartments in the 1600 block of North 5th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. They found a 14-year-old with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Lakeland Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.
NILES, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy