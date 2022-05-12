ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Homeowner safe after being trapped on roof during fire

By Christopher Dowell
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE (5/12/2022 5:26 p.m.)

Grafton Fire Chief Ryan Roberts told 12 News that crews had to use water from the river to put the fire out. A Taylor County raw water main line burst resulting in water supply issues in the county.

“What we are doing is we have one truck parked at Grafton City Park drafting water out of river to tankers, once they drop into our drop tank, our two thousand gallon drop tank sitting here, they drop water they go back, they fill up and just get in a rotation going back and forth. That feeds the fire truck so we can fight the fire,” said Roberts.

UPDATE (5/12/2022 2:41 p.m.):

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Additional details have been released in a fire on Ross Street in Grafton.

According to the chief of the Grafton Fire Department, the blaze began in the back of the house.

The home’s owner went back into the home in an attempt to rescue pets still inside, but became trapped on the roof, the chief said.

Neighbors threw a ladder to the homeowner, which allowed him to get away from the fire safely, according to the chief.

The home has been ruled a total loss.

ORIGINAL (5/12/2022 1:49 p.m.):

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire in Grafton.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a structure fire was reported at a residence on Ross Street in Grafton at 1:13 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed that there was a working structure fire on scene and began attempting to extinguish the blaze, comm center officials said.

Recently, a Taylor County raw water main line burst resulting in water supply issues in the county.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore, Bunners Ridge, Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton, Nutter Fort, Winfield and Worthington fire departments; also responding were the Grafton Police Department, as well as the Marion and Taylor county EMS squads, according to the comm center.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, comm center officials said.

