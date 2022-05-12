Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s MLW Fusion

During Impact Wrestling’s ‘Citrus Brawl’ TV tapings from Kissimmee, Florida this past weekend, the Impact World Tag Team Title match for Slammiversary was announced. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) came out to the Impact zone and revealed that they will be challenging The Briscoes for the belts at Slammiversary on June 19, 2022. Fans in attendance noted that The Good Brothers ran down Mark and Jay Briscoe’s achievements, showing a video of the top 10 things they’ve done in Impact.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO