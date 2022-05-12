Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s MLW Fusion

Kenny King is the first person to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary during tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw King defeat Chris Bey to earn one of five spots in the Ultimate X match, which will take place at the June 19th PPV and see Ace Austin defend his X-Division Championship.
A new report revealed the results of the dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Los Lotharios defeated the Viking Raiders for the live crowd before the show began airing. The finish came when Angel pinned Erik. You can see our coverage of tonight’s WWE...
The Friday, May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown just found its main event. After having their Tag Team Championship Unification Match at WrestleMania Backlash changed to a Six-Man Tag, RK-Bro showed up on the May 13 episode of SmackDown to confront The Usos. Riddle and Randy Orton still want to unify the belts and issued a challenge to Jimmy and Jey at the start of tonight's show.
During Impact Wrestling’s ‘Citrus Brawl’ TV tapings from Kissimmee, Florida this past weekend, the Impact World Tag Team Title match for Slammiversary was announced. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) came out to the Impact zone and revealed that they will be challenging The Briscoes for the belts at Slammiversary on June 19, 2022. Fans in attendance noted that The Good Brothers ran down Mark and Jay Briscoe’s achievements, showing a video of the top 10 things they’ve done in Impact.
During the May 12 episode of MLW Fusion, King Muertes put his Caribbean Championship on the line in a Cyclone Match against Octagon Jr., El Dragon, and Hijo de LA Park. After a hard-fought contest, it was Octagon Jr. who would emerge victoriously. This ends King Muertes' reign with the belt at 264 days after winning the title last October from Richard Holliday.
AEW has announced several matches for this Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Matches include Mercedes Martinez defending her ROH Women’s Championship. The line-up includes the following:. ROH Women’s Championship. – Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Trish Adora. – The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce...
Eric Young vs. Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander is now official for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view. Last night’s Impact saw Young win a Gauntlet For The Gold match to become the new #1 contender, defeating Chris Sabin to get the win. The match also featured Moose, PCO, W. Morrissey, Rich Swann, Mahabali Shera, Eddie Edwards, Vincent, Steve Maclin, Shark Boy, Alex Shelley, Trey Miguel, and Bhupinder Gujjar.
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for AEW Rampage (5/13/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. Scorpio Sky (C) vs. Frankie Kazarian — TNT Championship. Ruby Soho vs. Riho — Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinals. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta...
Last night, Major League Wrestling held their Kings of Colosseum event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. A standout moment of the night was when former WWE NXT talent Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead to become the inaugural MLW Featherweight Champion. Other top stars for the promotion like Jacob Fatu, Myron Reed, and MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone were also in action last night.
TMDK (JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls, & Shane Haste) defeated The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, & Aaron Henare) BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Hikuleo) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero) IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c), Jon Moxley, and...
A few familiar faces made their return to IMPACT Wrestling at Citrus Brawl. On May 14, IMPACT held the second day of their 'Citrus Brawl' television tapings. During the show, Honor No More's Vincent and Kenny King faced off against a returning Aces & Eights (Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco) with D'Lo Brown in their corner.
Four matches have been announced for the May 19 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. First, Violent By Design are invoking their rematch clause and will challenge The Briscoes for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. Mark and Jay won the belts from the Eric Young led faction earlier this month at Under Siege.
Whether toxic or otherwise, these attractions are the ones. In championship news within the world of WWE, two different acts are celebrating Milestones within their championship runs today. Mandy Rose, the current WWE NXT Women's Champion is celebrating 200 days with the title. She won the gold by defeating Raquel Gonzalez, now Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown.
– MJF posted a tweet on the new graphic made for his scheduled matchup against Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. According to MJF, making the graphic was pointless because Wardlow won’t get past his “super fair” conditions. MJF wrote, “Lol. Don’t even know why the...
NJPW aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on May 13 on NJPW World. Matches were taped on April 10 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Mutiny Results (5/13) - Adrian Quest, Alex Coughlin & Rocky Romero defeat Team Filthy...
Lio Rush has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling. On May 14 at Capital Collision, Rush made a surprise appearance and said that as soon as he is cleared to compete, he is coming for everyone in the Junior Heavyweight Division. He named a number of talents including Robbie Eagles, Hiromu Takahashi, Taichi, Taiji Ishimori, and more.
A new bout has been added to Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Kofi Kingston will take on Butch in singles competition on the May 13 episode of WWE SmackDown. Butch was found last Friday, hanging out under the ring. From WWE:. What once was lost now is found! After...
Just days after winning gold, Ronda Rousey defended her title on WWE SmackDown this week in an open challenge. Welcome back to my weekly SmackDown roundup, this time covering the May 13 edition of the show featuring Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez, RK-Bro calling out The Usos again and Corbin attacking Madcap Moss.
Two time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly training for a return to the ring according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. At 73 years old The Nature Boy is planning to return to the ring and he’s been posting videos of himself training with Jay Lethal in recent weeks.
History has been made at MLW Kings of Colosseum. On Friday, May 13, Taya Valkyrie faced off against Holidead at MLW Kings of Colosseum to crown the first-ever MLW Women's Featherweight Champion. The show, which is being taped for future episodes of MLW Fusion, is taking place at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.
