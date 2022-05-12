ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creve Coeur, IL

Boil order issued for parts of Creve Coeur

By Mike Smith
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents living in Creve Coeur east of Illinois 29...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

hoiabc.com

Fire heavily damages Peoria pub

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub. The Peoria Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Irish Pub at 4501 North Rockwood Drive, where first responders saw smoke coming from the roof. Battalion Chief...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

3 West Peoria businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 3 businesses in West Peoria were cited for illegally selling alcohol to a minor. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says out of six businesses checked on Thursday, May 12, the following three were cited:. Express Liquors, 725 N. Western Ave. West Peoria,...
hoiabc.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising again in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois just reported the highest single-day case count for COVID-19 since February 4. Hospitalizations are also rising with the highest number of COVID patients since late February. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,411 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday. The case 7-day average...
WCIA

ISP: Semi truck rollover near Mahomet

UPDATE (12:25PM) All lanes are open. CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to a semi truck that rolled over near Mahomet. It’s on I-74 at mile post 174, which is the Prairie View Road exit. The eastbound lanes are currently shut down as authorities are diverting traffic on to US 150.
MAHOMET, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Coles County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. May 12, 2022 at 4:55 p.m. Unit 1 – Wesley A. Doty, a 51-year-old male from Mattoon, IL – Refused medical attention. Unit 2 – Michael J. McKenna, a 69-year-old male from Mattoon, IL –...
COLES COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after two Peoria crashes

UPDATE (10:40 p.m.) - Peoria Police reopened traffic lanes at War Memorial and Knoxville and at Sterling and Scenic after car crashes there Thursday night. PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police closed off traffic lanes following two car crashes on busy city roadways Thursday night. Police said they...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria to purchase and remove accident-prone home on Loucks

An uninvited guest at home can be stressful, but not as stressful as a car knocking down the door. In near unanimous agreement, the Peoria City Council voted Tuesday to buy the house located at 1203 W. Loucks Ave. and remove it. The decision came after public works found the guarantee of the occupant’s safety at odds with motorist liability.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Police: Missing woman in Bloomington-Normal considered to be in danger

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
NORMAL, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Treasure Candidate Haynes Sits Silent After Exposure Of Her Own Payroll Problems

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office payroll has been under criminal investigation for some time now and we understand a charging decision is pending from the Attorney General, but we are not holding our breath as this is Illinois. That investigation involved a clear pattern of payroll malfeasance during the former Sherriff Don Koonce’s term.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
nowdecatur.com

IDPH updates Illinois sport fish consumption advisories

May 12, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced updated consumption advisories today for sport fish caught in Illinois waters. These changes are the result of continued sampling by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program (FCMP). This year, the IDPH has issued seven new site-specific methylmercury...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

FBI raids Sangamon County home

DAWSON, Ill. (WICS) — An investigation is underway after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided a home in Dawson, Illinois early Thursday morning. According to WMAY, neighbors saw agents using “flash-bang” devices around 6:30 a.m. The FBI confirms that it carried out “court-authorized” activity in that...
DAWSON, IL
tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmix94.com

IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KNOXVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Person killed in Coles County crash identified

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was killed when a motorcycle and tow truck collided in Coles County. Illinois State Police were called to US 45 and 250N Thursday just before 5 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, 69-year-old Michael McKenna of Mattoon, was rushed to the hospital, but...
COLES COUNTY, IL

