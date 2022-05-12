ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

Auditor reminds of voter precinct changes

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEE COUNTY – County Auditor Denise Fraise reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. Iowans whose polling place has changed should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail informing them of the new location. Lee County will...

www.pencitycurrent.com

bleedingheartland.com

How one Iowa school district rebuffed attempted book ban

Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP senator spreads hoax to justify school vouchers

Republican State Senator Tim Kraayenbrink spread a notorious hoax about litter boxes in schools at a public forum on May 7. For days, he declined to apologize for his error or for his false claim that the media cover up the non-existent practice. Seven superintendents in Kraayenbrink’s district told Bleeding...
IOWA STATE
939theeagle.com

Voter ID and no-excuse absentee voting legislation heading to Missouri governor’s desk

Legislation requiring Missourians to show a photo ID when they vote is heading to Governor Parson’s (R) desk, after receiving final approval from lawmakers on Thursday. The GOP-controlled Missouri House voted 97-47 to give final approval to the bill, which is a top priority for GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” that voter ID will not stop any legal registered voter from voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Calls Abortion Vote A Waste Of Time

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the few to speak during the debate of the failed bill pushed by Democrats that sought to make abortion legal. The Republican Senator said the legislation is being discussed for political purposes and they’re wasting time they could be spending on things that people want. With the U-S Senate evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats — it wasn’t expected to pass. Iowa’s other Republican Senator, Joni Ernst, did not speak during the debate. Abby Finkenauer, one of the Democrats running for a chance to face Grassley in the November election, says the vote shows why Democrats need to win more seats in the Senate. Mike Franken, who is also competing for the Iowa Democratic Party’s U-S Senate nomination, says Grassley has consistently voted to take rights away from women.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Three Bills into Law

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs three bills into law. House File 2200 requires healthcare providers to give patients an explanation of charges for direct care, detailing the patient's responsibility before submitting a bill to the insurance provider. Senate File 2363 allows sex offenders to be removed...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor and for Congress?

The American flag and the Iowa flag fly on the grounds near the State Capitol in Des Moines. (Photo by Katie Akin/ Iowa Capital Dispatch) Only two of Iowa’s federal races have contested primaries, with many races already winnowed down to one candidate per party in the weeks ahead of the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Secretary of State receives signatures for two initiative petitions

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office received two initiative petitions before the May 8 deadline. Once scanned, signature pages will be submitted to local election authorities for signature verification. Petition Number Date Signatures Submitted Type of Amendment Number of Boxes Submitted. 2022-059 May 8, 2022 Constitutional 731. 2022-051 May...
MISSOURI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a central Iowa lawyer who lied to police and to a judge and was criminally convicted of malicious prosecution. Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court’s Attorney Disciplinary Board filed a complaint against Andrew Aeilts, an attorney from Pella, alleging three counts of professional misconduct. Specifically, […] The post Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PELLA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senators Vote Against Abortion Legalization Bill

(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s two Republican U-S Senators voted with their party today (Wednesday) against a law that would legalize abortion nationally. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have both been long supporters of the pro-life movement. The vote was pushed by Democrats following the leaked U-S Supreme Court draft opinion that indicates the justices plan to overturn Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. The bill failed 49-51, with one Democrat opposing it.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data

A nurse who alleges she was fired from an Iowa hospital after reporting questionable patient deaths, fraudulent billing, and the manipulation of patient-outcome statistics is now suing the hospital for retaliation. Cynthia Tener is suing MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Mercy Health Services-Iowa Corp. and Trinity Health Corp. in federal court for alleged retaliation in violation […] The post Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

