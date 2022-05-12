York neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

Craig Dean Howell, 46, North Platte and Kimberlee Marie Meyer, 48, North Platte. Marcus Lloyd Miller, 24, North Platte and Alyssa Elizabeth Vedder, 25, North Platte. Brandon David Fimple, 31, North Platte and Kirsten Rachelle Soncksen, 28, North Platte. James William Holtz, 79, North Platte and Glenda Sue Stevenson, 76,...
KEARNEY — Thanks to friends and strangers, Nevaeh Suchsland is doggone lucky. Nevaeh, who was born with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, is about to get a therapy dog that will make her life — and classes at the Culinary Institute of New York — a lot less stressful.
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (KLKN) – We’re learning more about the victim of Friday’s murder-suicide in Broken Bow. Angie Miller, 45, was set to graduate Friday from the University of Nebraska – Kearney majoring in Elementary School Counseling. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the South Locust Street Wal-Mart early Saturday morning. Grand Island Police responded to the incident at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the Wal-Mart parking lot. GIPD Sergeant Ryan Rathbun told Local4 News the male...
Grand Island police are praising a 13-year-old victim of an attempted kidnapping Monday in Grand Island for his bravery in “doing the right thing” by fighting off his alleged attacker. Around 9 p.m. Monday, the male teenager was walking home from school in the area of 12th Street...
A Lincoln man who intentionally started a fire in his apartment last September wanting to burn down the building has been sentenced to two to four years in prison. Jay Badorek, 67, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree arson for the fire he started at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on his stove at his apartment near 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father. “I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”
OMAHA -- DeDra Robb refused to let cancer bully her. "DeDra was a fighter. She fought as hard as anyone can to live — all so she could be with our kids," said her husband, Jeff Robb. "Cancer and all the many painful effects were her burden, but she did not want that to define her, her children or her family."
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Lincoln man has been found not guilty of shooting and killing a man during a fight in September. Lendell Harris had been charged with second-degree manslaughter and a gun violation in the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones at an apartment where Jones lived.
A whiskey shot and a beer aren’t necessary to hear the stories of Omaha pioneer distillery Willow Springs and the Iler family. But those libations helped fuel many a tall tale in a railroad or cow town. “Willow Springs whiskey was the barrel beverage of all the saloons on...
Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high powered rifle, while three others were wounded – two of them critically – outside and inside a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue this afternoon. A Buffalo police official at the scene and...
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I’ve been to a lot of graduations in the last week or so and was wondering why “Pomp and Circumstance” is the official graduation march. A: We found an interview done by NPR which explained this very...
Miss Lucy’s status in the Baddorf household is obvious even before one is welcomed inside: Figurines on the porch, a silver-snouted image on the welcome sign on the door. And then, the most recent addition, a sign in their front yard that reads: Reasonable Accommodation Request, waiver of L.M.C. 6.04.290 “Keeping of Swine Prohibited.”
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue in northeast Lincoln Friday morning. The fire was just west of Nebraska Wesleyan University. The blaze was reported around 7:30 a.m. Flames were reportedly shooting from the second floor when firefighters arrived. Lincoln...
YORK – The York girls tennis team closed out its regular season with the Dukes’ final dual of the year at Crete on Wednesday and the Waverly Invite on Thursday. York downed the Cardinals 6-3 to conclude the spring with a 6-2-1 duals record before finishing fifth at the Waverly Invite in a good tune up before next week’s state tournament.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in McCook left one dead Wednesday evening, said McCook Police. The crash happened at the intersection of West B Street and Highway 83 around 9:30 p.m. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on B Street when it collided with a Ford...
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn’t want a cellmate. The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.’s family against prison officials they argued were...
