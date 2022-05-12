York neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father. “I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”

