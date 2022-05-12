ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Lizzo Wants You to Know You’re Doing The Viral ‘About Damn Time’ TikTok Dance Wrong: ‘I’m Tired Of Seeing It’

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

Lizzo has spoken, and it’s about damn time people start doing the “About Damn Time” dance correctly. Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (May 11), the 34-year-old pop star made it very clear that if you’re going to partake in the viral dance trend set to her most recent single, you better be prepared to go all out.

“I’m tired of seeing it,” Lizzo began, feigning exaggerated anger at her viewers. “Okay?”

The “Rumors” singer proceeds to demonstrate that the very first move — clapping your hands three times to the words “About Damn Time” — should be done with full gusto. “It’s About! Damn! Time!” she says, stepping forward to passionately clap her hands together, before showing the incorrect way: Meekly bringing your hands together while standing still.

She then slows down the rest of the choreography, which involves pumping your chest, shaking your booty on cue and rotating your hands to the rhythm of Lizzo singing the deliciously made up word “Balenciussies.” “Some of y’all be going, ‘Pump me up.'” she continues. “No b—hes, it’s: ‘Pump. Me. Up!'”

Of the near 600,000 TikToks using “About Damn Time,” the ones featuring people doing the trending dance originally choreographed by Jaeden Gomez seem to make up a sweeping majority. It’s one of the reasons why Lizzo’s newest track has ascended 41 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 since last week, having gone from No. 60 to No. 19 on this week’s chart. The song, which is one of the singles off Lizzo’s July 15-slated album Special , also recently achieved the top spot on TikTok’s popular songs ranking, which the Yitty founder has been celebrating by posting compilations of people doing the dance to her Instagram.

“I’ve never had a viral dance song before… y’all got my eyes sweatin,” she captioned one of the compilations. “S/O to everyone doing the dance to ‘About Damn Time’ y’all helped it shoot up 41 spots on @billboard!”

See Lizzo’s instructional “About Damn Time” TikTok below.

@lizzo I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

