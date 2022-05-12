Bellefonte man accused of more smash-and-grab thefts at State College-area businesses

A Bellefonte man was charged Wednesday and Thursday in another handful of smash-and-grab thefts at businesses in Centre County, pushing the total number of heists he’s accused of carrying out to nearly a dozen.

Tre Estes-Stalnos, 21, was accused by State College police of shooting his way into CVS Pharmacy, 1630 S. Atherton St. The November shooting caused more than $1,600 in damage, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

A borough police detective also accused Estes-Stalnos of robbing a man in January at the Super 8, 1663 S. Atherton St. A man told investigators Estes-Stalnos pointed a gun at him, told him to walk away and stole his keys, cellphone and AirPods, police wrote.

Estes-Stalnos was also charged with rummaging through Can’s Art Gallery inside the Nittany Mall. He was accused of stealing a camera, about 50 Percocet and $100 from the art gallery.

Estes-Stalnos admitted to all three allegations in a March interview, police wrote.

He was also charged by Ferguson Township police. Detectives alleged Estes-Stalnos shot his way into Rite Aid, 1536 N. Atherton St., and CVS Pharmacy, 1101 N. Atherton St.

Estes-Stalnos told investigators he is a kleptomaniac that was “drug seeking,” police wrote. Halfway through the alleged burglary at Rite Aid, he asked himself, “What am I doing?” and left the drugstore, police wrote.

The January shooting at the North Atherton Street CVS caused nearly $4,000 in damage, police wrote. A message left with defense lawyer Steve Trialonas was not immediately returned Thursday.

Estes-Stalnos was charged with more than a dozen felonies, including robbery, burglary and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He was also charged with a half-dozen misdemeanors.

He was arrested in January , accused of stealing items at the Econo Lodge in Benner Township, Rite Aid at 1927 S. Atherton St. and two other businesses inside the mall. Those charges are pending.

He is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.