ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Bellefonte man accused of more smash-and-grab thefts at State College-area businesses

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

A Bellefonte man was charged Wednesday and Thursday in another handful of smash-and-grab thefts at businesses in Centre County, pushing the total number of heists he’s accused of carrying out to nearly a dozen.

Tre Estes-Stalnos, 21, was accused by State College police of shooting his way into CVS Pharmacy, 1630 S. Atherton St. The November shooting caused more than $1,600 in damage, borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

A borough police detective also accused Estes-Stalnos of robbing a man in January at the Super 8, 1663 S. Atherton St. A man told investigators Estes-Stalnos pointed a gun at him, told him to walk away and stole his keys, cellphone and AirPods, police wrote.

Estes-Stalnos was also charged with rummaging through Can’s Art Gallery inside the Nittany Mall. He was accused of stealing a camera, about 50 Percocet and $100 from the art gallery.

Estes-Stalnos admitted to all three allegations in a March interview, police wrote.

He was also charged by Ferguson Township police. Detectives alleged Estes-Stalnos shot his way into Rite Aid, 1536 N. Atherton St., and CVS Pharmacy, 1101 N. Atherton St.

Estes-Stalnos told investigators he is a kleptomaniac that was “drug seeking,” police wrote. Halfway through the alleged burglary at Rite Aid, he asked himself, “What am I doing?” and left the drugstore, police wrote.

The January shooting at the North Atherton Street CVS caused nearly $4,000 in damage, police wrote. A message left with defense lawyer Steve Trialonas was not immediately returned Thursday.

Estes-Stalnos was charged with more than a dozen felonies, including robbery, burglary and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He was also charged with a half-dozen misdemeanors.

He was arrested in January , accused of stealing items at the Econo Lodge in Benner Township, Rite Aid at 1927 S. Atherton St. and two other businesses inside the mall. Those charges are pending.

He is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWBYu_0fbw830E00
A Ferguson Township police car on March 23, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

State College man dead after crash on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is dead after crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning on Interstate 99, according to a press release by state police. According to the release, Jordan Henry, 22 was driving north on I-99 in Patton Township at 1:54 in the morning when he lost control of his 2003 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate Bedford County homicide, one in custody

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police in Bedford County are currently investigating a homicide that happened Friday and have one in custody, according to a press release. Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford was taken into custody and faces murder charges, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, tamper with or fabricate physical […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

West York Police conduct drug raid

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 14, members of the West York Police Department working with other agencies executed a drug raid at a borough address. According to borough police, they were able to arrest multiple individuals as well as a significant amount of drugs from the address.
WEST YORK, PA
State College

One Dead After Crash on I-99 in Patton Township

A State College man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 99 in Patton Township, according to state police at Rockview. Jordan A. Henry, 22, was driving a Honda Accord northbound just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a left curve near mile marker 72.4, went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police wrote in a crash report.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson Township, PA
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
City
Benner Township, PA
City
Bellefonte, PA
Bellefonte, PA
Crime & Safety
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Altoona man found cuffed 5 counties away, arrested again

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who broke out of a cop car and ran off handcuffed only to be found in Dauphin County in 2021 was taken into custody again after police found him in a crawl space of an apartment. Christopher Catich, 25, had multiple warrants for his arrest, including a felony […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man accused of threatening woman with gun

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun on May 4 in Clearfield County. Matthew Buck, 24, of Curwensville went to a residence at the 400 block of George Street, woke up a girl that was sleeping and demanded a ride from her, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Found with drugs, Altoona woman kicked cop in face

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman and a man from Allegheny County are facing charges after police were called to the South Midway Service Plaza on the Pa. Turnpike. Christine “Cheryl” Seibel, 33, and Joshua Smithson, 30, were reportedly causing a disturbance with a Greyhound Bus on May 12 at around 7:45 p.m. […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Shooting#Drugstore#Cvs Pharmacy#Airpods#Rite Aid
WTAJ

State police report two-year old found safe

UPDATE 5:12 p.m.: Kaymarie Barner has been reported found and safe BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a 2-year old from Blair County last seen Saturday , and is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. Kaymarie Barner is described by state police to be 30 inches tall, weighing […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Duo blames each other for Bedford County cabin burglary

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County men are facing charges after police say they admitted to a burglary, but each claims the other person was the ‘mastermind’ behind everything. State police arrested Jimmy Joe Daniel, 43, and Brady Justin Wayde, 27, Wednesday, May 11 after an anonymous tip led them to over $14,000 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$5k reward offered in 2001 Cambria County homicide

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reward is being offered in the 20+ year investigation of a Cambria County arson that led to the death of a man in the home. On May 12, 2001, at around 2 a.m., a fire was reported at 806 Hubert Street in Northern Cambria Borough in Cambria County. Gregory […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

PSP York arrests woman for death of two-month-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After conducting an investigation into the death of a two-month-old baby, Pennsylvania State Police officers in York have arrested and charged the child’s mother with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children. On January 27, the state police troopers received a phone call about the infant not breathing. […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seek 2 suspects in Mt. Lebanon armed robbery, carjacking

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are trying to identify two people accused of stealing a man's car, money and phone at gunpoint in Mt. Lebanon. Police said after a man took cash out of an ATM on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard early Wednesday morning, two men walked up to him and pointed a gun at him as he was ordered out of his car. Police said the pair took the victim's cell phone then drove away in his car. The car was later found in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood. Now police are asking for help identifying the two suspects who were captured on surveillance cameras.Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 1-833-255-8477. 
explore venango

Oil City Woman Claims She Smoked Weed with Juvenile, But Not Meth

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman has been charged for smoking what police suspect was methamphetamine–with a juvenile–at her Front Street residence in February. Franklin-based State Police filed one first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors against 20-year-old Miranda Julian Beichner on May 6 at Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man arrested after allegedly giving 12-year-olds laced snacks

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is behind bars for allegedly giving minors drug-laced snacks that made them highly intoxicated. On April 1 police said two 12-year-old girls were taken to Penn Highlands Tyrone Hospital due to high levels of intoxication. Records from the hospital said that both had marijuana in their blood, […]
TYRONE, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Youtube Arrest

Police are crediting a local Youtuber with helping in the arrest of a Clearfield County man accused of soliciting sex from people he believed to be minors. The confrontation was caught on camera by self described Predator Catchers and is now being used as evidence in the case. Douglas Braff...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Former Christ the King Manor CEO Charged in $169k Racketeering Scheme

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The former CEO of Christ the King Manor is facing a laundry list of charges stemming from a $169,000 racketeering scheme. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 64-year-old Samuel Joseph Zaffuto, of Sykesville, on Friday, May 13, in Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick’s office:
SYKESVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man wanted for 2021 Northampton Co. homicide

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg is wanted for a fatal shooting that occurred at the Lower Nazareth Target parking lot on Aug. 8, 2021. 22-year-old Kevin Littles from the 600 block of Lemar Avenue in Harrisburg is charged with Criminal Homicide, Robbery- Serious Bodily Injury, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking,
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man found overdosed in truck with loads of drugs, gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found overdosed on heroin by police is facing charges after he also had a large amount of drugs on him, police said. Randy Lytle, 31, of Johnstown had heroin, crystal meth and a gun in his possession when West Hills police found him unresponsive in his Ford […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
264
Followers
184
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy