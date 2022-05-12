Death of 13-year-old girl in Beaverton Tuesday ruled a homicide

Beaverton police found sixth-grader Milana Li Tuesday, May 10, after she was reported missing by her mother Monday.

Beaverton police said the death of a 13-year-old girl in Beaverton on Tuesday, May 10, was ruled a homicide.

Police found Milani Li dead in a stream near Westside Linear Park near Southwest Barrows Road and Horizon Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a press release said.

Police said results from an autopsy performed Tuesday afternoon indicated the result of the death was homicide.

Li, a sixth-grader at Conestoga Middle School, was reported missing by her mother just before 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 9. An initial press release said Li was a runaway from the Murrayhill area, and her mother told police she spoke Russian and struggled with English.

Beaverton School District Superintendent Don Grotting and Conestoga Middle School principal Zan Hess shared the news with school staff and families Tuesday evening. Hess also shared a resource on grief for children and families.

Officers are following up on several leads in the investigation, according to a press release. Investigators do not believe there is a continued threat to the community.

The criminal investigation on the homicide is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2280.

