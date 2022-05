The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission invites the public to join them for Virginia Beach History Trivia Nights to celebrate May as Historic Preservation Month. During Historic Preservation Month, the Commission is partnering with Preservation Virginia, the nation’s oldest statewide historic preservation organization, to bring attention to the ongoing preservation needs for the Cape Henry Lighthouse, a National Historic Landmark completed in 1792. The Commission and Preservation Virginia have partnered with three local craft breweries with Pints for Preservation to make supporting the lighthouse a fun and refreshing experience.

