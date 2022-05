TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thrive West Central Indiana is conducting a regional housing study to get a better understanding of the housing market in the area. Thrive is looking to identify factors that impact supply and demand and analyze policy, infrastructure needs, and constraints on the housing market. Thrive is also working to identify opportunities for new housing development that will be both attractive and affordable.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO