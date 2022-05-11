ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

All about burgers at the Bucket List latest stop at the Ohio Club

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

It’s all about burgers on the Bucket List at its latest stop in Hot Springs at the Ohio Club.

Giving that it is the oldest club in Arkansas, the Ohio Club has a historic background. If you were to pass through the restaurant decades ago, you could have possibly run into notable guests like Al Capone and Babe Ruth.

If you were to stop by the burger spot today, you can enjoy the Ohio Burger with a side of crispy onion rings and a splash of Madden’s beer to wash it all down.

For those looking for a healthier meal, do not fret! The restaurant has the plant-based Impossible burger.

For more on the stop at the Ohio Club, head to AYMag.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
littlerocksoiree.com

YGFBFKitchen Opens Second Location in Little Rock

Nothing hits the spot quite like a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal. If you love Southern and Cajun-inspired cuisine cooked from scratch, try out the new YGFBFKitchen (Your Girlfriend’s Best Friend’s Kitchen) in west Little Rock. The second home of the popular food truck turned restaurant — the first...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Diners seeking a uniquely local culinary experience will appreciate the carefully-crafted meals served at Table 28, where fresh ingredients from regional producers and purveyors find their way into every dish. The dinner menu features a wide range of traditional American fare, including salads, burgers and steaks. However, there's also a variety of seafood dishes; in fact, the restaurant's signature entree is its broiled seafood platter with shrimp, scallops and cod. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, try the lobster tail dinner option. Table 28 also has an extensive wine list. All meals can be enjoyed in the elegant dining room or on the patio overlooking the city skyline.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
US News and World Report

26 Top Things to Do in Arkansas

Arkansas is rich not only in natural resources and scenic beauty – its nickname is the Natural State, after all – but also in history, given its prominent role in the civil rights movement and its extensive Native American history. You can dig for diamonds to take home at Crater of Diamond State Park, enjoy the thermal springs at Hot Springs National Park, hike throughout the Ozark Mountains or learn about the early days of the world's largest retailer, Walmart.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Hot Springs, AR
Hot Springs, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
Person
Babe Ruth
THV11

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Onion Rings#Food Drink#Bucket List#The Ohio Club#The Ohio Burger#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy