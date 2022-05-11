All about burgers at the Bucket List latest stop at the Ohio Club

It’s all about burgers on the Bucket List at its latest stop in Hot Springs at the Ohio Club.

Giving that it is the oldest club in Arkansas, the Ohio Club has a historic background. If you were to pass through the restaurant decades ago, you could have possibly run into notable guests like Al Capone and Babe Ruth.

If you were to stop by the burger spot today, you can enjoy the Ohio Burger with a side of crispy onion rings and a splash of Madden’s beer to wash it all down.

For those looking for a healthier meal, do not fret! The restaurant has the plant-based Impossible burger.

For more on the stop at the Ohio Club, head to AYMag.com .

