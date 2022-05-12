ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Simeon, CA

San Simeon board approves first new construction in 30 years

calcoastnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnding a contentious legal battle, the San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to provide 15 water hook ups, no connection fees and $50,000 to a plaintiff who accused the district of depriving him of the right to the free use of his property. Robert...

calcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlandscommunitynews.com

City leaders vote to move forward with mall plans

For five hours Tuesday night at a special joint meeting of the Redlands City Council and the Planning Commission, the Redlands Mall project was discussed before the two bodies each voted unanimously to move forward with redevelopment of the mall site. Much of the discussion Tuesday night concerned physical aspects...
REDLANDS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

AV planners get first look at downtown plan

Apple Valley’s plan to revitalize its downtown is scheduled to be presented to the town’s planning commission May 18. The Village Specific Plan is a blueprint for development and public improvements in a 651-acre section of the town, as well as a means to preserve that part of Apple Valley’s “distinct historic character,” according to a statement on the town’s website.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Officials Surveil Homeless Camps

A midday meeting on Thursday on the tracks just off the freeway in Montecito was the scene of a multi-agency effort to coordinate the cleanup of homeless encampments in the city and county. Sharon Byrne of the Montecito Association, County Supervisor Das Williams, Santa Barbara City Councilpersons Oscar Gutierrez and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Simeon, CA
Government
City
San Simeon, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Purification#Housing Development#Urban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Crest’s palatial mountaintop estate

Unless you grew up in East County or you’ve been in San Diego for quite a long time, you’re probably not familiar with the community of Crest, a tiny hilltop hamlet of 2000 people accessible by only two main roads. Originally established in the 1920s (though at that time there were two warring factions that wanted to separate the town into the distinct communities of Suncrest and La Cresta), Crest has twice been ravaged by fire and rebuilt: first after the Laguna Fire of 1970, and more recently following 2003’s Cedar Fire. The result is a very mixed neighborhood, housing-wise. There are century-old small cabins that survived both blazes and have been added onto and improved in stages over the years. And there are others, often just down the street, that look more like sensible family homes. And in between the two, million-dollar estates constructed by shrewd owner-builders using hefty fire insurance payouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy