Enraged Qantas passengers have gone days without luggage on trips to the UK from Australia, after the airline offloaded some economy bags before taking off from Darwin.Customers claim they weren’t told until the flight had almost landed in London, with some saying they have gone four or five days without their belongings.The airline says that essential works to Darwin Airport’s runway last week are to blame for additional aircraft weight restrictions, which they claim forced staff to unload some economy passengers’ bags without warning.This morning, customer Sam Thanos tweeted that his party had gone four days without bags after touching...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO