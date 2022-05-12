Kaleigh Grover celebrates retirement… with a little help from her friends

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO