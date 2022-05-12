ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Kaleigh Grover celebrates retirement… with a little help from her friends

Florida Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and colleagues gathered recently to celebrate the retirement of local publisher Kaleigh Grover at Dorona, Modern Italian Steakhouse in Naples. Since joining the Palm Beach Media Group team in 2006, Ms. Grover...

naples.floridaweekly.com

gulfshorebusiness.com

12 restaurants launched post-season in Southwest Florida

At least a dozen new restaurants opened post-season this spring in Collier and Lee counties. Considering that the seasonal surge of visitors and snowbirds in Southwest Florida usually ends by Easter, which was April 17 this year, these restaurants missed the sweet spot for 2022 but still hope to attract year-round residents.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach Resort to undergo $7 million renovation

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina on Fort Myers Beach is set to undergo a $7 million renovation starting in August. The project, expected to be completed early next year, includes upgrades to 195 hotel guest rooms, including the Captiva Villas, Sands Vills and Sanibel View Studios. Curran Young Construction will handle the project.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Animal Refuge Center celebrates grand opening of new on-site clinic

A new state-of-the-art medical center at the Animal Refuge Center in North Fort Myers will officially open on Saturday. The Sharon Bodenhafer Critter Clinic will continue to treat hundreds of cats and dogs on the property that have been injured and abandoned. The medical center came to fruition after three...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Fort Myers company launches it

It’s a blockbuster museum exhibit expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Florida: Gold and silver artifacts and other treasures from ancient South America, all worth an estimated billions of dollars. It won’t stop there, though. After the Boca Raton show wraps up in March, “Machu Picchu...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples home nicknamed 21 Palms sells for $5.6 million

A North Naples estate broke the local record for highest-priced home sale in Quail Creek when it sold March 10 for $5,620,000. The 8,459-square-foot home, known as 21 Palms, at 4445 Silver Fox Drive sits on 1.26 acres overlooking Quail Creek Country Club. Michelle Thomas with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gopher tortoise burrows filled with concrete on Marco Island

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after several gopher tortoise burrows were filled in on Marco Island. Gopher tortoises are a threatened species that are protected under state law. The property on Marco Island where the Burrows were filled is home to about 30 gopher tortoises. On...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Antilles’ triple-threat attractions delight buyers

Antilles serene location is key to its ability to offer a year round resort lifestyle. No street noises interfere with its peaceful ambience. No neighboring high-rises crowd out the views. Even during the height of season, being set back at the far end of a long approach affords Antilles endless hours of peace and tranquility. The site’s natural beauty is insulated by surrounding wetland preserves and deep landscape installations augmented by JMD Development’s addition of 550 Sabal palm trees to further distinguish the community. Nothing but leafy palms and tropical foliage can brush against Antilles’ horizon wide views. Rookery Bay Reserve is its neighbor to the west. The majesty of local and migratory birds’ flight patterns across Its 110,000 acres of protected lakes and habitats have added graceful highlights to the daily routines of Antilles’ homeowners.
NAPLES, FL
bocabeacon.com

Carroll is moving out, moving on … but to where? Stay tuned

Artist, environmentalist, lover of people and nature, longtime Boca Grande institution Carroll Swayze is moving. She is closing her Englewood studio and moving somewhere not too far away. She can’t be too specific because the deal is still in process, but she is looking forward to whatever is around the next corner.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FPL plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs

Florida Power & Light Co. plans to upgrade the energy grid in Naples, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs this year to enhance day-to-day reliability for customers and improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. In Naples, the company plans to include inspection of seven main power lines and 1,129 power poles as part of an eight-year inspection cycle, installing smart grid technology with 11 automated switches on main and neighborhood power lines and inspecting 32 main power lines and equipment using infrared technology. In Bonita Springs, the eight-year inspection cycle will include 772 power poles this year and strengthening and replacing those that no longer meet industry standards. Four main power lines will be strengthened, including those that serve critical services that are necessary for communities to recover faster after major storms. In addition, 28 main power lines and equipment will be inspected using infrared technology to detect issues before they cause a power interruption. Fort Myers will see the strengthening of seven major power lines and inspection of 4,513 power poles as a part of an eight-year cycle. Five Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program projects are also planned for the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
SuncoastPost

Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival May 13-15

Outdoor food and fun await at the 1st Annual Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda on May 13-15, 2022. Come be a part of the fun, food, festivities, and relaxation beginning Friday evening from 4 pm-10 pm, continuing Saturday 11 am-10 pm and finishing Sunday 11 am-6 pm. The event is produced by Paragon Festivals and hosted by Theatre Odyssey. General admission is FREE!!!
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice teen crowned Teen Universe in international pageant

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice teenager is making the Suncoast proud with a major achievement. Morgan Claycomb, 17, has been crowned Teen Universe 2022 after competing in the international pageant in Nicaragua. Claycomb competed against girls from 29 other countries, earning the affection of the audience. As she was...
VENICE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A Sarasota Restaurant Is Changing the Frozen Pizza Game

Think of frozen pizza and you'll likely picture a sad DiGiorno reheated and consumed on the couch on a lazy weeknight when you're too exhausted to make anything better. But, as one Sarasota pizzeria is demonstrating, it doesn't have to be that way. Antonio and Jay Mancini are the husband...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Inflations impact on Harry Chapin Food Bank in Lee County

The Harry Chapin Food Bank held its usual distribution at Harns Marsh Middle School and they may be seeing more people in need. The number of people turning to Harry Chapin Food Bank for assistance has grown quickly. Kathleen Gregoire is a volunteer, she told WINK News, that more and...
LEE COUNTY, FL

