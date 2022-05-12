Will late endorsement impact sheriff's race in Jefferson County?

District attorney and former sheriff back the challenger against incumbent, but is their support too late to have full impact?

Are there any other local races in Jefferson County this primary season, outside of the contentious sheriff's battle?

Of course there are, including a very intriguing, historic three-person race for county commissioner. But the race for the county's top law enforcement position is sucking the air out of the local political room, so to speak.

Last week's eruption — with both the district attorney and the former sheriff coming out in favor of the challenger in the race — was just the latest, if not greatest, blow up in a very intense sheriff campaign between Marc Heckathorn and Jason Pollock.

It was a gutsy endorsement from both former sheriff Jim Adkins — the man who wholeheartedly backed Heckathorn to be named sheriff by the county commission just last summer — and District Attorney Steve Leriche, who closely works with county law enforcement and must continue to, whether Heckathorn wins or doesn't win.

They must have felt very compelled to make that public endorsement, or they wouldn't have stepped out and done it. The endorsement focused on three points: They thought Heckathorn was taking credit for all the positive in the department and blaming Adkins for anything negative; they disliked Heckathorn publicly pushing a supporter to be a third candidate, and paying for filing, in order to have the election decided (potentially) in the spring; and the sheriff's office going away from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Heckathorn's response, essentially: What a political hack job by what he thought were colleagues.

I don't have much to comment on the department's blame-and-credit game. It is by far the lightest of the three. During the political season — and Heckathorn has been campaigning since being named to fill Adkins' spot, knowing he had to face voters in 2022 — taking credit for things is part of the game. Maybe Heckathorn has gone too far; don't know, not worried much about it.

This column has already taken a stance on the third candidate issue, noting it was a gross misjudgment by Heckathorn. Don't mess with election protocol. That was a mistake, a fatal one for some voters, certainly a reason to vote against the incumbent for those looking for a reason to do so.

The ICAC issue is the "new" element, and outside of the third candidate issue, has the most meat on it. It's complicated. Please read the story on it on page 12. ICAC is a vital organization that does important work. But no way does Heckathorn not want to fight child abuse and internet crime; he felt his deputies needed more training. He said it's a misunderstanding made to make him look bad politically. Maybe. But if nothing else, it seems there is some communication breakdown that needs ironed out and ICAC re-engaged.

The biggest head-scratcher to me is the timing, an endorsement a week after the ballots were mailed out. Seems it would have been more effective to be a week before the ballots went out. I'm sure Pollock was happy to get it, thrilled even, but after thinking 'thank you,' the next thing that went through his mind had to be: Why now? Why not before the ballots came out and many have already voted?

Leriche wrote off the timing by saying "I'm not a political enough junkie" to time the endorsement.

What?

Adkins and Leriche are both smart people who have been involved in local politics for a long time. Both the district attorney and sheriff positions are elected. Neither lacks in political astuteness.

But maybe that's the idea, go late in the process.Maybe that's the smart political tact in the current world. I'm baffled by the storm of advertising after ballots go out. I guess the thought is that those who vote quickly usually know who they're voting for already. The late advertising targets the softer voter, maybe those that wouldn't vote at all, unless spurred to by one of those powerful late-campaign advertisements.

The personality bashes in the Heckathorn-Pollock race have been intense, but probably more in the Culver-Madras corridor than in the place that will likely decide this race: Crooked River Ranch. About a quarter of the county's ballots, give or take, come from the Ranch. Our newspaper doesn't have a lot of reach there, unfortunately, so the intensity in the letters and the local conversations might not have resonated at the Ranch as much as in the central county. Does that help the incumbent? Maybe. It will be interesting to watch the precinct breakdowns on election day.

The Pioneer does not do endorsements on local races, as has been outlined in the column repeatedly. A primary reason for not endorsing is it would put our objectivity in the crosshairs. If we endorse the winner, the perception may be that we would be "softer" on that person, and more inclined to support their agenda. If we endorsed the loser, the perception might be that we'd unfairly dog that office holder to prove how right we were.

There are many reasons. Another, and a more simple one, we can't afford to anger half of our readers by endorsing against their candidate. I'm always taken aback by how many businesses put political signs out. How can that not cost business?

Instead of endorsements, we focus on coverage. We give each countywide candidate space to talk directly to readers, and outline what's important to them. We cover the Chamber debates. We give our readers information on how to vote, not direction on how to vote.

The only endorsement I'd give is to definitely vote — that is if you haven't already.

{loadposition sub-article-02}