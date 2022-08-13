Chicago Bears schedule: Week 1 vs 49ers, 2022 season predictions

WR: Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones, Jr., N’Keal Harry
TE: Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin
OL: Riley Reiff, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Michael Schofield, Teven Jenkins
We aren’t high on the Chicago Bears roster. While quarterback Justin Fields offers a lot of great physical tools, he needs a good environment around him to really make strides. Unfortunately, those aren’t the circumstances he’ll find himself in this fall.
Realistically, Chicago’s offensive line is a bottom-10 unit in the NFL. It means Fields, who struggled when pressured as a rookie, will be under duress quite often. It also doesn’t bode well for the rushing attack, which will be further limited by a passing offense that opponents won’t respect.
Overall, this simply isn’t a good roster. Chicago is viewing this as “Year Zero” for the new regime, but it might prove costly for Fields’ development. Meanwhile, there isn’t anyone in the receiving corps worth getting excited about even after the addition of former Patriots first-round bust N’Keal Harry .
Chicago Bears preseason schedule
Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
TV
Aug. 27
@ Browns
7:00 PM
TBD
Chicago Bears season results (Preseason)
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
TV
Aug. 13
Bears 19, Chiefs 14
7:00 PM
TBD
2022 Chicago Bears schedule
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Bears schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.
The hopes are not high for the Chicago Bears again in 2022. Meaning this season could be a schedule of growing pains as the organization looks to find traction with a core that can turn the franchise into a perennial winning team in future seasons.
