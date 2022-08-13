Chicago Bears schedule: Week 1 vs 49ers, 2022 season predictions

Chicago Bears schedule: Preseason Week 2 vs Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Aug. 18 @ Seahawks 8:00 PM ESPN

Bears @ Seahawks point spread: TBD

Prediction: TBD

Chicago Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Chicago Bears keeping and starting these key players

QB: Justin Fields

Justin Fields RB: David, Montgomery, Khalil Herbert

David, Montgomery, Khalil Herbert WR: Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones, Jr., N’Keal Harry

Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones, Jr., N’Keal Harry TE: Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin

Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin OL: Riley Reiff, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Michael Schofield, Teven Jenkins

We aren’t high on the Chicago Bears roster. While quarterback Justin Fields offers a lot of great physical tools, he needs a good environment around him to really make strides. Unfortunately, those aren’t the circumstances he’ll find himself in this fall.

Realistically, Chicago’s offensive line is a bottom-10 unit in the NFL. It means Fields, who struggled when pressured as a rookie, will be under duress quite often. It also doesn’t bode well for the rushing attack, which will be further limited by a passing offense that opponents won’t respect.

Overall, this simply isn’t a good roster. Chicago is viewing this as “Year Zero” for the new regime, but it might prove costly for Fields’ development. Meanwhile, there isn’t anyone in the receiving corps worth getting excited about even after the addition of former Patriots first-round bust N’Keal Harry .

Chicago Bears preseason schedule

Week 3: vs. Cleveland Browns

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Aug. 27 @ Browns 7:00 PM TBD

Chicago Bears season results (Preseason)

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Aug. 13 Bears 19, Chiefs 14 7:00 PM TBD

2022 Chicago Bears schedule

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Bears schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV Sep. 11 vs 49ers 1:00 PM FOX

49ers @ Bears point spread: San Francisco -6.5

San Francisco -6.5 Prediction: 49ers 27, Bears 17

Week 2: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 @ Packers 8:20 PM NBC

Prediction: Packers 28, Bears 17

Week 3: vs. Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Texans 20, bears 17

Week 4: @ New York Giants

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 @ Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Giants 24, Bears 21

Week 5: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 # Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 24

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Oct. 13 vs Commanders 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Prediction: bears 21, Commanders 17

Week 7: @ New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Oct. 24 @ Patriots 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Patriots 27, Bears 17

Week 8: @ Dallas Cowboys

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 @ Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Bears 17

Week 9: vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 vs Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bears 23

Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bears 27, Lions 24

Week 11: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Falcons 28, Bears 17

Week 12: @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 @ Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Jets 27, Bears 21

Week 13: vs Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 vs Packers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 17

Week 14: Chicago Bears bye week

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 31, Bears 21

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Dec. 24 vs Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 35, Bears 17

Week 17: @ Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 24, Bears 17

Week 18: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 vs Vikings TBD TBD

Prediction: Vikings 28, Bears 27

Chicago Bears projected record: 2-15

The hopes are not high for the Chicago Bears again in 2022. Meaning this season could be a schedule of growing pains as the organization looks to find traction with a core that can turn the franchise into a perennial winning team in future seasons.

