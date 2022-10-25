Chicago Bears schedule: Justin Fields looks to keep it going against the Cowboys

We aren’t high on the Chicago Bears roster. While quarterback Justin Fields offers a lot of great physical tools, he needs a good environment around him to really make strides. Unfortunately, those aren’t the circumstances he’ll find himself in this fall.
Realistically, Chicago’s offensive line is a bottom-10 unit in the NFL. It means Fields, who struggled when pressured as a rookie, will be under duress quite often. It also doesn’t bode well for the rushing attack, which will be further limited by a passing offense that opponents won’t respect.
Overall, this simply isn’t a good roster. Chicago is viewing this as “Year Zero” for the new regime, but it might prove costly for Fields’ development. Meanwhile, there isn’t anyone in the receiving corps worth getting excited about even after the addition of former Patriots first-round bust N’Keal Harry .
Chicago Bears schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Chicago Bears beat San Francisco 49ers, 19-10
