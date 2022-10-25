Chicago Bears schedule: Justin Fields looks to keep it going against the Cowboys

Chicago Bears schedule: Week 8

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 @ Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Bears 17

Chicago Bears roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Chicago Bears keeping and starting these key players

QB: Justin Fields , Trevor Siemian

We aren’t high on the Chicago Bears roster. While quarterback Justin Fields offers a lot of great physical tools, he needs a good environment around him to really make strides. Unfortunately, those aren’t the circumstances he’ll find himself in this fall.

Realistically, Chicago’s offensive line is a bottom-10 unit in the NFL. It means Fields, who struggled when pressured as a rookie, will be under duress quite often. It also doesn’t bode well for the rushing attack, which will be further limited by a passing offense that opponents won’t respect.

Overall, this simply isn’t a good roster. Chicago is viewing this as “Year Zero” for the new regime, but it might prove costly for Fields’ development. Meanwhile, there isn’t anyone in the receiving corps worth getting excited about even after the addition of former Patriots first-round bust N’Keal Harry .

Chicago Bears schedule: Season results

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Chicago Bears beat San Francisco 49ers, 19-10

Date Game Time TV Sep. 11 Bears 19, 49ers 10 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — Chicago Bears lose to Green Bay Packers, 27-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Packers 27, Bears 10 8:20 PM NBC

Week 3 — Chicago Bears beat Houston Texans in the final minute 23-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 Bears 23, Texans 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 4 — Chicago Bears drop one to New York Giants, 20-12

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 Giants 20, Bears 12 1:00 PM FOX

Week 5 — Chicago Bears come up short vs. Minnesota Vikings, 29-22

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 Vikings 29, Bears 22 1:00 PM FOX

Week 6 — Chicago Bears lose third-straight vs. Washington Commanders, 12-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Oct. 13 Commanders 12, Bears 7 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 7 — Chicago Bears blow past the Patriots, 33-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Oct. 24 Bears 33, Patriots 14 8:15 PM ESPN

2022 Chicago Bears schedule

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Bears schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 9: vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 vs Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bears 23

Week 10: vs. Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Bears 27, Lions 24

Week 11: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Falcons 28, Bears 17

Week 12: @ New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 @ Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Jets 27, Bears 21

Week 13: vs Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 vs Packers 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 17

Week 14: Chicago Bears bye week

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 31, Bears 21

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Dec. 24 vs Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Bills 35, Bears 17

Week 17: @ Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 24, Bears 17

Week 18: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 vs Vikings TBD TBD

Prediction: Vikings 28, Bears 27

Chicago Bears projected record: 5-12

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

