Salvatore Ferragamo, the brand, will turn one century old in 5 years’ time. Ahead of that milestone, the house is at a significant crossroads. For one, this September will see the runway debut of Ferragamo’s new creative director, the young British designer Maximilian Davis. The company also has a new C-Suite, with CEO Marco Gobbetti (who helped steer Celine during Phoebe Philo’s reign) and U.S. CEO Daniella Vitale now in place. And, notably, the company will soon roll out a new visual identity.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO