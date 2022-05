DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama Department of Transportation project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Grey Hodges Road began today. The project will install a left turn lane on U.S. Highway 431 North onto Grey Hodges Road. There will not be a left turn from the southbound direction and vehicles will be prohibited from crossing U.S. Highway 431 at the Grey Hodges Road intersection.

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO