One person died, and two others were injured, Friday morning in a three-car crash in Boynton Beach, police said. The crash, at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard, closed the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard at the entrance of the BJ’s/Chick-fil-A shopping center for hours, Boynton Beach police said. Photos from the scene show what appears to be ...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO