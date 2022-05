Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with noted Santa Fe poet Donald Levering at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe. Donald Levering’s 16th book of poetry, Breaking Down Familiar, grapples with a host of harrowing assaults to the narrator and his family: illness and accidents, addiction and madness, estrangement and divorce. Yet as mind and body falter, as faith is undermined and relationships sunder, as aging parents can neither be changed or saved and former athletes tally their infirmities, previously obscured strengths emerge—as a ruined golfer in one poem says, “Your character is revealed in the handicap you claim”.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO