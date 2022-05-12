Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morrison to 3 miles northwest of Tryon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Chandler, Perkins, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Red Rock, Sooner Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Ingalls and Parkland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
