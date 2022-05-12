ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Feds Seize $18 Million Worth of Meth Hidden in a Big Rig in Laredo

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized methamphetamine in one enforcement action that totaled over $18,000,000 in street value.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities.”

The seizure occurred on Friday, May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection. The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 912.82 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $18,253,206.

San Angelo, TX
News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

