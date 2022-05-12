ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County Deputy Killed in Crash with an 18-wheeler

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeWUG_0fbs7c9V00

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler truck Wednesday on a Houston-area freeway and another was injured during an escort to the hospital, authorities said.

Reports say the deputy's patrol vehicle clipped the parked 18-wheeler.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Adam Howard, 27, died a short time after the incident on State Highway 249 in a Houston suburb.

He was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition before he died, authorities said.

A second deputy on a motorcycle was injured in a crash as authorities were blocking traffic while Howard was being transported to the hospital, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

That deputy was not seriously injured, he said.

Images of the scene showed a commercial truck on the side of the freeway and a sheriff's patrol vehicle smashed on its left side with the roof ripped off.

All northbound lanes on the freeway were closed as authorities investigate.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Houston flea market

HOUSTON (KETK) — Two people are dead and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting at flea market in Houston Sunday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at a flea market on Airline Drive and is speculated to have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent. […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Adam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Harris County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KHOU

2 suspects still on the run following chase with deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more are still on the run following a chase with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The chase began around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Fondren. Deputies say the chase started as an attempted traffic stop.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox40jackson.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy