Harris County Deputy Killed in Crash with an 18-wheeler

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler truck Wednesday on a Houston-area freeway and another was injured during an escort to the hospital, authorities said.

Reports say the deputy's patrol vehicle clipped the parked 18-wheeler.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Adam Howard, 27, died a short time after the incident on State Highway 249 in a Houston suburb.

He was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition before he died, authorities said.

A second deputy on a motorcycle was injured in a crash as authorities were blocking traffic while Howard was being transported to the hospital, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

That deputy was not seriously injured, he said.

Images of the scene showed a commercial truck on the side of the freeway and a sheriff's patrol vehicle smashed on its left side with the roof ripped off.

All northbound lanes on the freeway were closed as authorities investigate.